The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, IBM, RTX and National Presto Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 17, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, IBM Corp. IBM, RTX Corp. RTX and National Presto Industries, Inc. NPK.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, IBM and RTX Corp.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., IBM Corp. and RTX Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock National Presto Industries, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets in the Green Ahead of Eventful Week



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Alphabet have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the year-to-date period (-7.5% vs. -5.9%). The company's increasing litigation issues are a concern. Intensifying competition from Microsoft and Amazon in cloud computing is a headwind.



Nevertheless, Alphabet is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, enterprise AI platform Vertex and strong adoption of Generative AI solutions. The company expects capital expenditures in 2025 to be relatively higher than in 2024, aimed at building technical infrastructure, primarily for servers, followed by data centers and networking.



Alphabet's dominant position in the search engine market is a strong growth driver. In first-quarter 2025, GOOGL saw continued double-digit revenue growth in Search. Alphabet surpassed 270 million paid subscriptions with YouTube and Google One as key drivers.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



IBM's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+68.5% vs. +1.2%). The company is likely to benefit from heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which, in turn, has led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management.



A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and investments in growth opportunities will likely boost profitability. IBM is betting big on the watsonx platform, which is likely to be the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. Strategic acquisitions to boost portfolio is a positive.



However, buyouts have negatively impacted the company's balance sheet in the form of high level of goodwill and net intangible assets. IBM's Consulting business is affected soft demand in some end markets and macroeconomic headwinds. A high debt burden remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



Shares of RTX have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+42.4% vs. +16.2%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products, from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. This resulted in RTX registering a robust defense backlog of $92 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Steadily improving commercial air traffic worldwide has also been boosting the company's sales. The company also holds a solid solvency position, at least in the short term.



However, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs and the counter-tariffs from other nations pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely affect RTX's performance. The stock's forward 12-month EV/SALES ratio is unimpressive when compared to its industry.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



National Presto Industries' shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+31% vs. +6.6%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $680.92 million is strategically positioned to capitalize on rising U.S. defense spending and global geopolitical tensions. Its Defense segment, aligned with key Department of Defense priorities such as Ukraine resupply and autonomous systems, benefits from a growing $1.2 billion contract backlog extending through 2029, supporting long-term revenue visibility.



Vertically integrated operations enhance quality and cost control, solidifying its role as a sole-source contractor on several 40mm systems. Q1 2025 results show robust earnings growth driven by a 47% sales surge in Defense. Recent investments, including a $19.8 million logistics facility, bolster operational resilience in its Housewares segment.



However, risks remain, such as heavy reliance on DoD contracts, tariff-driven margin pressures in Housewares, a cybersecurity breach, and continued underperformance in the Safety segment.



(You can read the full research report on National Presto Industries here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.