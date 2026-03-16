The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Cisco Systems, PepsiCo, Village Super Market and Air T

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 16, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, Village Super Market, Inc. VLGEA and Air T, Inc. AIRT.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Cisco and PepsiCo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Village Super Market, Inc. and Air T, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Q4 GDP, Durable Goods Lower than Anticipated



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (+21.2% vs. +17%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, Google Cloud, and Search. Google Cloud ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with $240 billion in backlog, up 55% sequentially.



GOOGL has more than 325 million paid subscriptions across consumer services with strong adoption for Google One and YouTube Premium. Gemini app now has over 750 million monthly active users and the company sold more than 8 million paid seats of Gemini enterprise in Q4.



Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries. Launching of personal intelligence in AI Mode in search and the Gemini app bodes well for Alphabet's prospects. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Cisco have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past six months (+18% vs. +16.4%). The company's business model is benefiting from strong product orders from hyperscalers, enterprises, public sector, service provider, and cloud customers. Splunk's acquisition enhances CSCO's recurring revenue base.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco's portfolio of software-based solutions. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthens its security portfolio. Networking sales benefits from strong demand for AI infrastructure and campus networking solutions.



Product orders from service provider and cloud customers were strong, driven by high double-digit order growth in hyperscalers. Cisco expects to take AI orders in excess of $5 billion and to recognize more than $3 billion in AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026.However, stiffening competition is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



PepsiCo's shares have gained +15.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry's gain of +15.8%. The company's performance demonstrates strong business momentum, supported by resilient international growth, steady brand innovation and disciplined execution.



The company's international segment remains a key growth engine, delivering consistent organic revenue gains and strong profitability, driven by broad-based demand across Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. In North America, the beverages business is benefiting from market share gains in flagship brands and innovation across modern soda, hydration and energy platforms.



PEP's focus on productivity, automation and digital transformation is strengthening operational efficiency and supporting margin expansion. However, PepsiCo faces near-term operational challenges, particularly in its PFNA business, and persistent cost and tariff pressures.



(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)



Shares of Village Super Market have gained +6.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry's gain of +20.8%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $590.14 million has its investment case centers on improving sales momentum, strengthening cash generation, and a visible reinvestment pipeline, balanced against margin pressure and competitive risks.



Sales rose 5.7% year over year to $1.2 billion in the first half of fiscal 2026, with same-store sales increasing 3.7%, supported by digital growth, store remodels, and strength in fresh and pharmacy categories. Operating cash flow increased to $78.8 million, raising total cash to $161.2 million and improving liquidity metrics, which reduces reliance on external financing and supports capital projects.



However, gross margin declined 50 bps due to lower Wakefern-related income, promotional pressure, and sales mix shifts, highlighting earnings sensitivity in the low-margin grocery model. Despite these risks, the stock trades at significant valuation discounts to peers and the broader market.



(You can read the full research report on Village Super Market here >>>)



Air T shares have underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the past six months (-5.9% vs. +34.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $60.49 million is facing elevated leverage, rising interest expense and operating cash usage limit financial flexibility. FedEx concentration and Rex integration risk add uncertainty. The valuation suggests the market remains cautious despite potential upside from platform expansion despite potential upside from operational improvements.



Nevertheless, Air T's investment case reflects a diversified aviation platform with mixed fundamentals. Ground Support Equipment and Digital Solutions show improving momentum, with backlog growth and rising recurring revenue supporting longer-term earnings potential.



The Overnight Air Cargo segment provides baseline cash flow through long-standing FedEx feeder relationships. Strategic initiatives, including the Rex regional airline acquisition and the Crestone–Arena aviation asset management expansion, could scale the platform and broaden lifecycle exposure.



(You can read the full research report on Air T here >>>)

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Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Air T, Inc. (AIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report

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