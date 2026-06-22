The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Broadcom, Johnson & Johnson, Franklin and Park Aerospace

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 22, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Franklin Wireless Corp. FKWL and Park Aerospace Corp. PKE.

Here are highlights from Monday Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Broadcom and Johnson & Johnson

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, as well as two micro-cap stocks, Franklin Wireless Corp. and Park Aerospace Corp.These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Bounce Back, Philly Fed & Jobless Claims Up

Today's Featured Research Reports

Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past two years (+107.7% vs. +103.5%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s AI-driven product cycle is strengthening its Search, Cloud, and subscription businesses. AI features are boosting user engagement, supporting new advertising opportunities, while growing enterprise AI adoption enhances Cloud momentum. Expanding subscription offerings and Waymo’s progress further diversify growth drivers.

Yet challenges include rising capital spending, higher debt levels, intense competition, and ongoing legal risks. Heavy investment requirements may reduce near-term financial flexibility and contribute to fluctuations in free cash flow.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)

Broadcom’s shares have underperformed the Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+56.4% vs. +98.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom faces challenges from a high debt burden and limited near-term margin expansion, which may constrain profitability and financial flexibility.

However, its growth remains supported by strong AI semiconductor demand, expanding adoption of custom AI accelerators and networking solutions, and continued benefits from the VMware integration. A broad partner ecosystem and demand for advanced networking products further strengthen its position in large-scale AI deployments.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+55.4% vs. +25.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong momentum in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, supported by key therapies, recent product launches, and improved performance across major businesses. A strengthened pipeline and favorable growth outlook support long-term expansion, while the stock has outperformed its industry.

Key risks include the Stelara patent cliff, Medicare Part D redesign impacts, challenges in the China MedTech market, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding unresolved legal matters.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)

Franklin Wireless’shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (-32.9% vs. +77.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces risks from heavy customer concentration, lack of long-term contracts, governance concerns, related-party transactions, and unresolved legal issues. Limited product differentiation, rising inventories, and slower turnover also increase obsolescence and cash flow risks.

Yet the company benefits from a strong North American presence and deep carrier relationships that support recurring demand. Improved product mix and cost discipline have strengthened profitability, while the Sigbeat venture expands opportunities in telecom modules and IoT.

(You can read the full research report on Franklin Wireless here >>>)

Park Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past two years (+140.3% vs. +74.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a long record of shareholder returns and a strong position in aerospace composites for next-generation aircraft. Its niche focus on complex components supports solid margins, while defense, fleet renewal, emerging market, and space-related opportunities provide diversified growth potential.

However, risks include weakness in certain military programs, customer delays, high composite material costs, customer concentration, and geopolitical uncertainty. These factors could weigh on growth and operating performance.

(You can read the full research report on Park Aerospace here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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