The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Visa and bioAffinity Technologies

Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway and Visa

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Visa Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Market Futures in the Red to Start New Trading Week



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+0.3% vs. -0.4%). The company is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across the AI infrastructure, enterprise AI platform Vertex and strong adoption of Generative AI solutions.



Alphabet still expects to invest roughly $75 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, which is aimed to build up technical infrastructure, primarily for servers followed by data centers and networking. Its dominant position in the search engine market is a strong growth driver. In first-quarter 2025, GOOGL saw continued double-digit revenue growth in search.



Alphabet surpassed 270 million paid subscriptions with YouTube and Google One as key drivers. However, increasing litigation issues is a concern. Rising cloud competition from Microsoft and Amazon is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have gained +28.2% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's gain of +30%. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum returns on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat losses induce earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. With the demise of Charlie Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Visa's shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+31% vs. +23.1%). The company beat 2Q25 earnings estimates on strong payment volumes. Its strategic acquisitions and alliances are fostering long-term growth and consistently driving revenues. It expects net revenues to grow in high single to low double-digits in fiscal 2025.



Visa is fueled by persistent increases in payments, cross-border volumes and sustained investments in technology, and is witnessing significant profit growth. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting its overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. Visa is witnessing a volatile cash volume from the Asia Pacific and U.S. regions. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of bioAffinity Technologies have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-79.4% vs. -12.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $8.18 million is facing risks which include high cash burn, reliance on CyPath Lung, regulatory uncertainty from LDT reclassification and competitive pressures from larger FDA-cleared peers. Its historical valuation and industry benchmarks suggest potential undervaluation, offering investors an attractive entry point if fundamentals stabilize.



Nevertheless, bioAffinity reported 2024 revenue growth of 269.7% to $9.4 million, driven by PPLS integration and a 1,400% surge in CyPath Lung test orders. While 2025 revenue is projected to be $6 million–8 million due to the exit from low-margin services, a shift to high-margin diagnostics, $4 million in cost savings and expanded access via Medicare, private payers and FSS listings enhance long-term prospects. CyPath Lung's strong diagnostic performance with real-world case studies is driving adoption. Operational improvements support scalability.



(You can read the full research report on bioAffinity Technologies here >>>)

