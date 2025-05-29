The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Bank of America, Roche, Village Super Market and Aware

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 29, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Bank of America Corp. BAC, Roche Holding AG RHHBY, Village Super Market, Inc. VLGEA and Aware, Inc. AWRE.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Bank of America and Roche

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Roche Holding AG, as well as two micro-cap stocks Village Super Market, Inc. and Aware, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Mixed Ahead of Last Big Q1 Earnings Day



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (+3.5% vs. +2.1%). The company is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, enterprise AI platform Vertex and strong adoption of Generative AI solutions.



Alphabet expects capital expenditures in 2025 to be relatively higher than in 2024, aimed at building technical infrastructure, primarily for servers, followed by data centers and networking. Its dominant position in the search engine market is a strong growth driver. In first-quarter 2025, GOOGL saw continued double-digit revenue growth in Search.



Alphabet surpassed 270 million paid subscriptions with YouTube and Google One as key drivers. However, increasing litigation issues are a concern. Intensifying competition from Microsoft and Amazon in cloud computing is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Bank of America have gained +20.1% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +32.6%. The company’s first-quarter 2025 results reflected higher provisions. The volatile nature of the trading business is a concern. Despite an impressive performance since 2022, it is expected to normalize going forward, thus hurting fee income growth.



The Zacks analyst expects projected non-interest income to rise only 4.5% in 2025. Steady investments in the franchise will keep operating expenses elevated. We expect total non-interest expenses to rise 3% this year.



While high funding costs are still a woe, the company’s net interest income (NII) will be positively impacted by higher rates. The Zacks analyst expects NII to record a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027. Plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities will aid the top line. We project total revenues to grow 5.8% in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Roche’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+29.1% vs. -12.1%). The company’s performance in the first quarter of 2025 was good as high demand for key drugs offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs. Growth in demand for Vabysmo, Phesgo, Ocrevus and Hemlibra boosted the top line.



Vabysmo has put up a stellar performance against Eylea. Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars. The recent collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate will expand its pipeline in the field of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.



Higher demand for immunodiagnostic, pathology and molecular boosts the diagnostics business. However, recent pipeline setbacks are concerning. Roche has also made a late entry into the lucrative obesity space.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of Village Super Market have gained +30.2% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry’s gain of +50.6%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $558.90 million is expanding strategically through store replacements and market densification, exemplified by its new 83,000 sq. ft. Old Bridge store. Its multi-format model targets varied demographics, blending value and specialization.



Gross margin rose 23 bps to 28.7%, aided by better departmental performance, higher Wakefern patronage dividends, and cost controls. Strong operating cash flow supports $75 million in FY25 capex and stable dividends without external financing. Debt declined to $62.7 million, with $133.9 million in cash and favorable credit terms enhancing liquidity.



However, earnings face pressure from lower Wakefern note yields, rising digital order fulfillment costs, and fierce price-based competition. Reliance on Wakefern for sourcing and services, as well as underfunded multi-employer pension plans, introduces structural risks to Village’s cost base and long-term financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Village Super Market here >>>)



Aware’s shares have gained +1.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry’s gain of +26%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $34.80 million is targeting a large, underserved market by scaling its modular biometric platform and SaaS offerings like AwareID for high-assurance identity use cases across government and enterprise sectors.



Engagements with U.S. federal agencies reflect rising relevance in digital infrastructure. Though recurring revenues comprised 74.4% of first-quarter 2025 sales, overall revenue fell 18.4%, and SaaS traction remains underwhelming. Management's pivot to a verticalized go-to-market model and new leadership aims to drive commercial wins, but execution risks persist amid rising costs and weak license sales.



R&D cuts and limited financial flexibility may hinder innovation and scalability. Despite trading at a deep discount to peers reflecting ongoing volatility, near-term visibility remains low without stronger SaaS adoption and commercial deal flow.



(You can read the full research report on Aware here >>>)

