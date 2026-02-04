The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Apple, Thermo Fisher Scientific and New England Realty Associates

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 4, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Apple Inc. AAPL, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership NEN.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Apple and Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Q4 Earnings, JOLTS & a Changing of the Disney Guard



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (+76% vs. +67.2%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, Google Cloud and Search. Google Cloud ended the third quarter of 2025 with $155 billion in backlog, up 46% sequentially.



The number of new Google Cloud Platform customers increased by roughly 34% year over year, and 70% of Google Cloud customers now use Alphabet's AI products. In third-quarter 2025, revenues from products built on Alphabet's generative AI models (Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp and Lyria) grew more than 200% year-over-year, reflecting accelerating adoption.



Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Apple have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past six months (+33.3% vs. +31.5%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in iPhone and Services revenues. AAPL continues to gain momentum in emerging markets: India and Greater China reported strong fiscal first quarter growth, driven by iPhone sales.



Apple now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio and 2.5 billion active devices. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the March quarter's net sales to grow between 13% and 16% on a year-over-year basis despite constrained iPhone supplies. Services are expected to grow at the rate of fourth quarter fiscal 2025.



However, gross margin is expected to be 48-49% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Increasing regulatory headwinds and stiff competition are major concerns for the iPhone-maker.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Thermo Fisher's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past six months (+25.4% vs. +2.1%). The company continues to strengthen its foundation by consistently advancing its growth strategy. Its latest round of innovations supports scientific breakthroughs, advances precision medicine and greater lab productivity for customers.



Thermo Fisher's Bioproduction arm remains a key driver with new facilities and product lines. Strategic acquisitions further enhance its offerings. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, TMO's sales may grow 4.6% and 5.1% in 2026 and 2027, respectively, year over year.



Meanwhile, robust solvency further instills optimism about the stock. However, a volatile macroeconomic environment can dent its operations. Currency woes and fierce competitive pressure add to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>>)



Shares of New England Realty have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past six months (-6.2% vs. +6.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $180.24 million is facing rising leverage ($511.2 million), net income compression and softening new lease rates introduce caution. A liquidity covenant breach and floating-rate debt add refinancing risk.



Nevertheless, NERA is capitalizing on favorable urbanization and housing supply-demand imbalances in Eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, expanding assets by 25% YTD. The Hill Estates acquisition and Mill Street development align with strong demographic and affordability trends.



Rental income rose 9.1% to $65 million, supported by resilient renewal pricing (+5.7%) and high occupancy. Long-term demand fundamentals, including Boston's robust job market and limited new housing starts, enhance rental pricing power and asset appreciation. Strategic use of Chapter 40B programs provides financing advantages.



(You can read the full research report on New England Realty here >>>)

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

