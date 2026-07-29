The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices and RTX

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 29, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and RTX Corp. RTX.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, AMD and RTX

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and RTX Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+67.3% vs. +58.6%). The company’s AI-led product cycle continues to support growth across Search, Cloud and subscriptions. AI features are lifting query activity and improving ad relevance, while Cloud demand is expanding across infrastructure, models and security.



A larger backlog improves revenue visibility, and rising adoption of Gemini broadens the company’s reach across consumers, developers and enterprises. Alphabet also retains substantial liquidity to fund infrastructure and strategic investment. These gains are offset by heavier capital needs, higher debt and near-term free cash flow strain.



Advertising concentration leaves results exposed to budget shifts, while potential legal remedies and intense competition could alter long-term economics. The Neutral view reflects durable AI momentum balanced by execution, spending and regulatory risk.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of AMD have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+79.7% vs. +58.4%). The company is benefiting from rising AI infrastructure deployments that lift demand for EPYC server CPUs and Instinct accelerators across cloud and enterprise customers. Data Center revenue grew 57% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, and second-quarter revenue is guided higher as supply and customer ramps broaden.



Helios and MI450 engagements are expanding with large customers, and management continues to target scaling the data center AI business to tens of billions in annual revenue in 2027. Strong partner base that includes AWS and Oracle is a positive.



Record quarterly free cash flow and ongoing repurchases add support, but competition from NVIDIA and Intel remains intense. Higher memory and component costs are expected to curb second-half PC and gaming demand and can pressure gross margin as MI450 ramps.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



RTX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+11.2% vs. -2.3%). The company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings and revenues beat estimates. This is supported by a steady recovery in commercial aerospace, strong defense orders and a robust backlog. Rising global air traffic, higher commercial OEM and aftermarket sales and strong demand for large commercial engines should aid growth.



RTX’s defense business remains well-positioned, backed by strong bookings from the Pentagon and foreign allies. RTX ended the second quarter of 2026 with a backlog of $289 billion.



However, persistent supply-chain disruptions remain a concern. Aircraft engine availability issues may affect production and deliveries. Tariff-related uncertainty and expanded Russia-linked sanctions also pose risks to RTX’s operations. We have a Neutral rating on RTX shares.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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