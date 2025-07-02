The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, AbbVie and The Walt Disney

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 2, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, AbbVie Inc. ABBV and The Walt Disney Co. DIS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, AbbVie and Walt Disney

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., AbbVie Inc. and The Walt Disney Co.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Alphabet have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the year-to-date period (-7.7% vs. -4.4%). The company's increasing litigation issues are a concern. Intensifying competition from Microsoft and Amazon in cloud computing is a headwind.

Nevertheless, Alphabet is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, enterprise AI platform Vertex and strong adoption of Generative AI solutions. The company expects capital expenditures in 2025 to be relatively higher than in 2024, aimed at building technical infrastructure, primarily for servers, followed by data centers and networking.

Alphabet's dominant position in the search engine market is a strong growth driver. In first-quarter 2025, GOOGL saw continued double-digit revenue growth in Search. Alphabet surpassed 270 million paid subscriptions with YouTube and Google One as key drivers.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)

AbbVie's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+6.2% vs. -0.6%). The company has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well -- bolstered by approvals in new indications and should support top-line growth in the next few years.

AbbVie has several early/mid-stage candidates that have the potential to drive long-term growth. It expects to return to robust revenue growth in 2025, which is just the second year following the U.S. Humira LOE. AbbVie has been on an acquisition spree, mainly in its core space of immunology.

However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira LOE impact, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and slowing sales of its aesthetics franchise.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)

Shares of Walt Disney have gained +11.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry's gain of +14.7%. The company is benefiting from strength in Domestic Parks & Experiences revenues driven by growth at domestic parks, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line, partially offset by decline at international locations including

Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. In Entertainment, DIS expects double-digit segment operating income growth in fiscal 2025. The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2025 net sales to increase 3.7% from fiscal 2024.

However, Disney+'s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will also increase programming and production costs in the Entertainment segment. For fiscal Q3, Disney expects a modest increase in its Disney+ subscriber base on a sequential basis. Disney's declining ad revenues is an overhang. The company's leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)

