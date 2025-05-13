The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Allegiant Travel, Copa, Delta Air Lines, Ryanair Holdings and Controladora Vuela

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 13, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Allegiant Travel Co. ALGT, Copa Holdings CPA, Delta Air Lines DAL, Ryanair Holdings RYAAY and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Airline Stock Roundup: Q1 Earnings Edition

In the past week, Allegiant Travel Co. and Copa Holdings reported better-than-expected earnings as well as revenues for first-quarter 2025 despite the tariff-induced uncertainty. Delta Air Lines was also in the news following its decision to fly nonstop to Copenhagen and Stockholm.

Ryanair Holdings reported impressive traffic numbers for April, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, aka Volaris, reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs: a measure of air traffic) for April.

Read the last Airline Roundup here.

Recap of the Most Recent Important Stories

1. Copa Holdings' first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.28 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 and improved 2.2% year over year. Revenues of $899.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $889.5 million and inched up 0.6% year over year due to an 8.7% increase in onboard passengers.

Passenger revenues (which contributed 95.6% to the top line) remained flat year over year at $859 million. Despite the increase in onboard passengers, a 9.1% decrease in yield hurt passenger revenues. CPA’s management expects consolidated capacity to grow 7-8% year over year.

2. Allegiant Travel reported first-quarter 2025 earnings per share (excluding 8 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.81, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54. The company reported earnings of 57 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenues of $699.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $690.3 million and improved 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. For the second quarter of 2025, ASM (for scheduled service) is expected to increase 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3. Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for April 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 18.3 million in April 2025, reflecting a 6% year-over-year increase. The April load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 93% was higher than the year-ago reading of 92%, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services.

4. This summer, Delta plans to fly nonstop to Copenhagen and Stockholm, as well as to more than 35 destinations across Scandinavia, through its partnership with Scandinavian Airlines System ("SAS"), the flag carrier of Denmark, Norway and Sweden. We remind investors that DAL and SAS inked a codeshare agreement last year to improve connectivity between North America and Scandinavia.

Under the expansion-oriented move, DAL will operate non-stop flights (thrice a week) on the Minneapolis–St. Paul to Copenhagen route from May 22. Additionally, a direct summer service from New York–JFK to Copenhagen and JFK to Stockholm will start on April 14. These flights will operate daily. Moreover, out of the 35 additional destinations, six are in Denmark, 14 are in Norway and 15 are in Sweden.

5. For April, Volaris reported a 16.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 3.1 percentage points to 81.6% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the increase in consolidated traffic (12.7%) was less than the increase in consolidated capacity. During the month, Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers, up 14.8% year over year.

Airline Stocks Performance

The NYSE ARCA Airline Index increased by 5.4% to $55.03 as all airline stocks traded in the green over the past week. Over the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index has decreased by 23.3%.

What’s Next in the Airline Space?

With signs of easing in trade tensions emerging, investors keenly await further updates on the issue. Updates on declining fuel costs, a key input for airlines, is also eagerly awaited.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.