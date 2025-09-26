The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alibaba Group, Bank of America, Verizon Communications and Flanigan's Enterprises

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 26, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, Bank of America Corp. BAC, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. BDL.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Alibaba, Bank of America and Verizon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bank of America Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock, Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Econ Data Surprisingly Good: Jobless Claims, Q2 GDP, Durable Goods & More

Today's Featured Research Reports

Alibaba's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+67.9% vs. +20.5%). Alibaba is benefiting from strong momentum across its international commerce retail business, which is driving top-line growth. Solid combined order growth in AIDC's retail businesses and strength in AliExpress' Choice are contributing well.

However, rising expenses related to new initiatives are likely to put pressure on margins. Growing macroeconomic uncertainties and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations remain risks. Sluggishness in online physical goods GMV at Taobao and Tmall marketplaces is a major concern.

(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)

Shares of Bank of America have underperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+30.8% vs. +49.6%). The volatile nature of the capital markets business makes Bank of America's future growth in trading revenues uncertain. Despite a robust trading performance since 2022, growth might normalize going forward, thus hurting fee income. Elevated expenses due to steady investments in the franchise will hurt the bottom line.

Nevertheless, Bank of America's plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities will likely aid its top line.

(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)

Verizon's shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (-3.3% vs. +11.9%). Fierce competition from other major players and saturation in the wireless market are hurting Verizon's profits. High capital expenditures in order to support the launch and continued build-out of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network are straining the margin. Macroeconomic challenges hinder its growth potential to some extent.

However, Verizon has been aggressively forging ahead to expand its fiber optics networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections. It is offering various mix and match pricing in both wireless and home broadband plans, which has led to solid customer additions.

(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>>)

Flanigan's Enterprises' shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+6.3% vs. -9.9%). Flanigan's offers exposure to a dual-format restaurant and liquor retail model with strong pricing power and expansion potential. Revenues in the second-quarter fiscal 2025 rose 11.6% to $53.6 million, supported by strategic price increases and new unit growth.

However, cost inflation and limited operating leverage constrain margin expansion, with muted same-store sales growth and digital capabilities lagging. Despite structural risks, the stock trades at a discount, suggesting potential value if growth and margin stability can be sustained.

(You can read the full research report on Flanigan's Enterprises here >>>)

