The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alaska Air Group, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 30, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alaska Air Group ALK, Delta Air Lines DAL and United Airlines UAL.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Airline Stock Roundup: UAL, DAL & More

Alaska Air Group unveiled disappointing third-quarter 2025 guidance, citing issues related to higher fuel expenses and operational issues. Delta Air Lines also made headlines with its decision to launch flights from New York to Porto, Portugal. United Airlines, meanwhile, received certification from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for the first Starlink-equipped mainline aircraft.

(Read the last Airline Roundup here).

Recap of the Most Recent Important Stories

1. Alaska Air now projects its third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share to be at the low end of its previously guided range of $1.00-$1.40. The downside has been attributed to higher fuel costs, coupled with operational challenges during the summer, which have weighed on unit costs.

Notably, ALK has been witnessing high West Coast refining margins due to ongoing refinery disruptions. This has led to an increase in fuel cost expectations to the range of $2.50–$2.55 per gallon from the prior view of nearly $2.45 per gallon.

Alaska Air currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2. United Airlines announced that the FAA has certified its first mainline aircraft equipped with Starlink, with the inaugural commercial flight scheduled for Oct. 15. The certification comes less than five months after the Chicago-based carrier launched its first customer flight with Starlink on an Embraer 175 regional jet, and under a year since the airline signed the industry’s largest agreement of its kind with SpaceX. The partnership aims to provide MileagePlus members free access to Starlink’s high-speed, reliable Wi-Fi service across both mainline and regional fleets.

3. Delta Air Lines will launch its first-ever daily nonstop service between New York-JFK and Porto, Portugal, starting May 21, 2026. The new route will provide customers direct access to one of Europe’s most vibrant coastal cities.

This service marks part of Delta’s broader trans-Atlantic expansion, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to delivering more destinations, more flights and more elevated travel experiences for its customers.

Airline Stocks' Performance

Over the past week, almost all airline stocks traded in the red, resulting in the NYSE ARCA Airline Index declining 3.7% Over the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index has risen by 7.5%.

What’s Next in the Airline Space?

Delta will begin the third-quarter 2025 earnings season for airlines on Oct. 9. With air travel demand stabilizing, passenger revenues are likely to have been impressive in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. High labor costs, however, are likely to have hurt the bottom line.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.