The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Agnico Eagle Mines, Monster Beverage, General Motors, Kewaunee Scientific and CSP

Chicago, IL – January 22, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. AEM, Monster Beverage Corp. MNST, General Motors Co. GM, Kewaunee Scientific Corp. KEQU and CSP Inc. CSPI.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Agnico Eagle, Monster Beverage and GE

Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained +63.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Mining - Gold industry’s gain of +85.9%. The company’s earnings estimate for the fourth quarter of 2025 have been going up over the past month. The company is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional production growth.



The Kittila expansion promises cost savings, while acquisitions like Hope Bay and the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold strengthen its market position. Merger with Kirkland Lake Gold established the new Agnico Eagle as the industry's highest-quality senior gold producer.



The integrated entity now has an extensive pipeline of development and exploration projects to drive sustainable growth. Higher gold prices are also expected to drive the company's margins. Strategic diversification mitigates risks, supported by prudent debt management and maintaining financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Agnico Eagle here >>>)



Monster’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+36.7% vs. +5.8%). The company continues to benefit from the expansion of the energy drinks market and product launches, reinforcing its category strength.



MNST continues to benefit from constant growth in the global energy drink market, backed by strong demand across convenience stores and other key retail channels. In third-quarter 2025, the Monster Energy Drinks segment's sales grew 16% on a currency-adjusted basis. Improving margins, supported by easing supply-chain pressures and lower costs, have contributed to its financial stability.



However, MNST has been witnessing sluggishness in its Alcohol Brands segment, as sales plunged 17% in third-quarter 2025 due to lower volumes and the segment’s struggle to scale compared with the company’s core energy drink portfolio.



(You can read the full research report on Monster here >>>)



Shares of General Motors have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past six months (+59.9% vs. +27.3%). The company remains the top-selling U.S. automaker with a 17% market share, driven by strong demand for its Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac brands. Its U.S. manufacturing expansion and China restructuring—where sales rose 10% year over year in Q3—support long-term growth.



GM’s software and services arm is becoming a key profit engine, with $2 billion in revenue year to date and 11 million OnStar subscribers. Strong liquidity of $35.7 billion robust buybacks enhance investor confidence.



Additionally, the Auto Tariff Offset Process will boost domestic cost competitiveness. Backed by strong brands, operational recovery in China, and software-led diversification, GM appears well-positioned for sustained earnings growth and shareholder value creation.



(You can read the full research report on General Motors here >>>)



Kewaunee Scientific’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past six months (-33.6% vs. +26.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $110.93 million, benefits from the successful integration of Nu Aire, which has strengthened its domestic leadership and expanded its product portfolio, enabling effective cross-selling and deeper penetration of North American laboratory infrastructure markets.



A consistently strong backlog provides revenue visibility and resilience, reflecting customer confidence, long-cycle project continuity, and disciplined execution amid macro uncertainty. Diversified exposure across life sciences, healthcare, education, and government markets, alongside renewed international momentum, reduces cyclicality and dependence on any single region.



Finally, the company’s expanding turnkey solutions offering strengthens customer relationships, captures greater project value, and reinforces its position as a comprehensive global laboratory infrastructure provider.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific here >>>)



Shares of CSP have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (-3.1% vs. +64.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $111.82 million, provides exposure to an underserved industrial cybersecurity market through its AZT PROTECT platform, which is gaining adoption across critical infrastructure.



A channel-led strategy with major automation distributors is improving scalability, accelerating sales cycles, and enabling capital-efficient growth. Expanding use in complex, low-resource environments and repeat deployments suggest rising platform relevance and early stickiness. At the same time, a higher mix of services is strengthening margins, cash flow stability, and internal funding for growth.



Offsetting these positives are balance sheet risks tied to customer financing, ongoing weakness in legacy products, revenue volatility from deal-driven sales, and limited operating synergy between segments, which together temper the overall investment appeal despite improving momentum.



(You can read the full research report on CSP here >>>)

