The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Agnico Eagle Mines, Idaho Strategic Resources, Harmony Gold Mining and Gold Fields

4 Top-Ranked Gold Stocks with Gold Prices Near Record Highs

Gold hit a fresh all-time high as investors flocked to safe-haven assets, with spot prices crossing $3,500 an ounce. According to CNBC, spot gold price reached $3,508.50/ounce early today, topping the previous peak reached in April. The earlier rally was fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff plans, though prices later cooled somewhat when he softened some of his proposals.

Having said that, gold has been one of the standout commodities this year, with prices up more than 30% so far in 2025. The precious metal has notched gains for six straight sessions now. Increasing rate cut expectations, a weaker U.S. dollar, tensions surrounding the Federal Reserve’s independence and geopolitical risks are strengthening the case for the yellow metal as a reliable hedge amid uncertainty.

Investors can capitalize on the bullish momentum of gold by investing in stocks like Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Idaho Strategic Resources Inc., Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. and Gold Fields Ltd.

Catalysts Powering Gold Higher

Expectations of Fed Rate Cuts: The biggest driver has been the market’s conviction that the Federal Reserve will trim interest rates soon. Traders are assigning a 90% probability to a 25-basis-point cut at the Sept. 17 meeting, per CME’s FedWatch tool. Lower rates reduce the attractiveness of yield-bearing assets, making non-yielding gold more attractive. Soft economic data and elevated global risks only add to the likelihood of a looser policy stance. All eyes are now on Friday’s U.S. jobs report, which could shape expectations for the Fed’s next rate move.

A Weaker Dollar: Gold prices typically move in the opposite direction of the U.S. dollar, and 2025 has been no exception. U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen roughly 10%, according to TradingView, giving international buyers more incentive to scoop up gold. As gold is priced in dollars, a weaker currency makes the metal cheaper for buyers overseas, pushing up global demand and prices.

Concerns Over Fed Independence: Investor nerves have been rattled by escalating political pressure on the Fed. Trump’s criticism of the central bank and its leadership has raised fresh doubts about its independence. Markets fear that political interference in monetary policy could weaken the dollar and destabilize financial markets, which, in turn, strengthens gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Lingering Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainty: Finally, trade tensions, tariffs and fragile growth remain in the backdrop. Even when gold briefly cooled after April’s spike, these risks never fully disappeared. Investors are finding it safer to adopt longer-term strategies that prioritize stability, and gold remains a top choice for that.

4 Stocks to Ride Gold’s Rally

Agnico Eagle: Based in Toronto, AEM is one of the world’s leading gold producers, with operations across Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company has built a reputation for quality growth, strengthened further after its merger with Kirkland Lake Gold, which created a top-tier senior producer with an impressive project pipeline. Key developments like the Odyssey project at the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake and Hope Bay are expected to support strong production and cash flow for years ahead. Hope Bay alone holds 3.4 million ounces of reserves, making it a valuable long-term asset.

Financially, Agnico Eagle is in good shape. In the second quarter of 2025, operating cash flow nearly doubled year over year to $1.8 billion, while free cash flow rose to $1.3 billion. The company ended the quarter with $963 million in net cash, highlighting its balance sheet strength. With a five-year annualized dividend growth rate and a payout ratio of 27%, AEM offers investors both stability and reliable income.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 EPS estimates implies a 64% year-over-year growth. Over the past 30 days, the estimates have risen 26 cents per share. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Idaho Strategic: Headquartered inCoeur d'Alene, Idaho Strategic is a unique player in the gold sector, combining active gold production with one of the largest rare earth element (REE) land packages in the United States. Its flagship Golden Chest Mine, located in the Murray Gold Belt, is already in production and supported by additional assets like the New Jersey Mill and Eastern Star exploration property. By consolidating historic gold mines in the belt, the company now controls more than 7,000 acres of claims, giving it a strong foothold in a proven gold district.

IDR is ramping up its largest exploration program yet at Golden Chest, while also advancing REE projects across its 19,090-acre land position. These include drilling, trenching and sampling to uncover long-term value in rare earths and thorium. With improving cash flows and a low debt profile, Idaho Strategic is well-positioned to fund both its gold operations and its ambitious exploration plans, offering investors exposure to two critical resources.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 EPS suggests 13.4% year-over-year growth. Over the past 30 days, estimates have risen by 15 cents per share. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Harmony Gold: It is South Africa’s largest gold producer by volume. HMY is steadily building a stronger global presence with projects spanning South Africa, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. The company’s crown jewel is the Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project in PNG, which holds an estimated 13 million ounces of gold reserves and is expected to be a long-term growth driver. Adding to this, the Eva Copper project in Australia offers a lower-risk pathway to expand its copper-gold footprint, positioning Harmony as a diversified resource producer with exposure to both gold and copper markets.

Financially, the company is on solid footing. As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $738 million, up 186% year over year. Free cash flow in fiscal 2025 jumped 58% to $614 million, giving Harmony Gold ample flexibility to fund its ambitious growth projects. With a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of nearly 20%, the company combines strong development potential with attractive shareholder returns.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s fiscal 2026 EPS implies 128% year-over-year growth. Over the past seven days, the consensus estimate has risen 4 cents per share. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Gold Fields: It is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers, with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Peru and Chile. The company has been expanding aggressively through acquisitions and new projects to strengthen its long-term production profile. Its 2024 purchase of Osisko Mining gave it full ownership of the Windfall project in Quebec, which is expected to start producing gold by 2028. In the near term, the ramp-up of the Salares Norte mine in Chile is on track for steady-state production in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the planned consolidation of the Gruyere mine in Australia adds another layer of high-quality output.

Gold Fields’ financial performance is equally impressive. In the first half of 2025, it generated $952 million in adjusted free cash flow, a sharp turnaround from last year’s outflow, courtesy of higher volumes and strong gold prices. The company also boosted its interim dividend by 133% year over year. With 13.5% production growth expected this year, Gold Fields offers both growth and income potential.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFI’s 2025 EPS implies 94% year-over-year growth. Over the past 90 days, the consensus estimate has risen by 22 cents per share. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2.

