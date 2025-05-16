The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Advanced Micro Devices, Union Pacific, Lowe's Companies and Syntec Optics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 16, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Union Pacific Corp. UNP, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW and Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. OPTX.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for AMD, Union Pacific and Lowe's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Union Pacific Corp. and Lowe's Companies, Inc., as well a micro-cap stock Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Eventful Pre-Market: PPI, Retail Sales, Jobless Claims and WMT Q1

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of AMD have gained +6.1% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +7.5%. The company’s first-quarter results benefited from robust Data Center and Client revenues that fully offset sluggishness in the Gaming and Embedded segments. Data centers benefited from solid adoption of fifth-gen EPYC Turin processors and expanding Instinct AI accelerator deployments across hyperscalers and enterprises.



New product launches, such as the Ryzen 9 9950 X3D and Radeon 9070 series, also bolstered results. Gross margin expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by a more diverse Ryzen mix. AMD’s expanding partner base including Microsoft, Oracle, DELL, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro has been a key catalyst. It has also expanded its portfolio through acquisitions.



However, AMD has been suffering from stiff competition, particularly from NVIDIA. Export controls on certain Instinct GPUs to China posed a regulatory challenge.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Union Pacific’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry over the past year (-6.1% vs. -4.8%). The company is suffering as e-commerce sales have normalized and consumer markets have softened. Geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment. Reduced fuel surcharge revenues, too, are a concern.



Due to these headwinds, volumes are suffering. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) remains under pressure, mainly due to revenue woes. Given the soft freight market scenario, the revenue weakness is likely to persist. To combat the revenue weakness, UNP is looking to cut costs. In the meantime, UNP continues paying dividends.



UNP is also active on the buyback front. Considering all these factors, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. Our thesis is supported by the Neutral recommendation on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>>)



Shares of Lowe's have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the past year (-1.6% vs. +4.6%). The company is facing challenges like market risks, intense competition, and a decline in DIY spending. Anticipated softness in comparable sales, margin pressure, and financial strain due to high debt may hinder performance.



The Zacks analyst projects a 2% decline in comparable sales for the first quarter, with an adjusted operating margin contraction of 60 basis points. Nevertheless, Lowe's has implemented a comprehensive Pro-focused strategy, emphasizing improved product availability, timely delivery, and an expanded assortment, complemented by a rewards program.



Strategic growth initiatives such as store expansion and enhanced customer experiences aim to position the company as a top omnichannel retailer. Investments in service offerings, operational efficiency, and long-term drivers like sustained home improvement demand support growth and profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Lowe's here >>>)



Syntec Optics’ have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (-56.9% vs. +41.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $52.46 million have seen Strong OEM relationships provide revenue stability, but profitability is declining, with a $0.9 million net loss in the first nine months of 2024 due to rising COGS and G&A expenses. Cash reserves fell to $0.5 million, raising liquidity concerns.



Debt covenant violations led to reduced credit availability and higher interest rates while rising debt and interest costs added financial strain for the company. Nevertheless, Syntec Optics secured $2.1 million in new space optics orders, benefiting from strong LEO satellite demand.



The company is restarting high-precision laser guidance optics production in Q1 2025, reinforcing its defense role amid rising global military budgets. Its presence in the expanding photonics industry supports growth across healthcare, communications, and automation, while government incentives for domestic manufacturing could boost contracts.



(You can read the full research report on Syntec Optics here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.