The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Advanced Micro Devices, ServiceNow, Sony Group and EVI Industries

AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+82% vs. +78.9%). The company’s prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads. Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand.



Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD’s prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD’s system-level capabilities.



However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn’t bode well for AMD. The weakness in the Embedded business remains a headwind for AMD. Low Data Center gross margin is expected to hurt consolidated gross margin expansion in the near term.



Shares of ServiceNow have declined -3.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of -10.1%. The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. In the third quarter of 2025, it had 6 deals greater than $10 million in net new annual contract value (ACV) and closed 103 deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV. Gen AI deals continue to gain traction.



NOW is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions.



For 2025, ServiceNow raised subscription revenues guidance by $5 million at the mid-point to $12.835-$12.845 billion, suggesting 20% on a non-GAAP constant currency (cc) basis. NOW remains on track to hit more than $15 billion in subscription revenues in 2026.



Sony’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry over the past year (+57.2% vs. +52.7%). The company’s momentum in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music and Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) units amid softness in the Pictures and ET&S is aiding its performance. Higher PlayStation engagement is driving G&NS, while Music is gaining from more streaming in Recorded Music and Publishing.



Solid image sensor sales for mobiles and cameras amid FX woes are aiding I&SS. Anime is key to the Picture unit’s growth, with Crunchyroll adding subscribers. Sony will partially spin off Financial Services next month. It faced a lower-than-expected tariff hit due to inventory moves, delayed effects and production diversification, with full measures set for completion by mid-year.



The estimated operating income is cut to about ¥70 billion, down ¥30 billion from the prior view. However, stiff rivalry poses a headwind.



Shares of EVI Industries have outperformed the Zacks Industrial Services industry over the past year (+34.6% vs. -3.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $345.93 million reported strong FY25 results, with revenues rising 10% YoY and net income increasing 33%, driven by organic growth and acquisitions. Gross margin improved to 30.4%, highlighting pricing power and operational efficiency.



EVI’s disciplined “buy-and-build” M&A strategy, including 31 acquisitions to date, fuels scale and synergy. Expansion into service operations — now 27 units — boosts recurring revenues and customer engagement. A robust balance sheet, $8.9 million in cash, and consistent dividend payouts support future growth. Digital investments (e-commerce, ERP) aim to modernize operations and enhance scalability.



However, risks include rising inventory and receivables, OEM/tariff cost pressures, regulatory exposure, fragmented competition and project delays. Valuation remains attractive vs. peers, trading at 1x EV/Sales and 18.91x EV/EBITDA.



