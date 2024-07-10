The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Advanced Micro Devices, GE Aerospace, Newmont and Atrion

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 10, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, GE Aerospace GE, Newmont Corp. NEM and Atrion Corporation ATRI.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Advanced Micro Devices, GE Aerospace and Newmont

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., GE Aerospace and Newmont Corp., as well as one micro-cap stock, Atrion Corporation. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Advanced Micro Devices shares have lagged the broader Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+55.8% vs. +113.5%), but they have handily outperformed the broader market (+55.8% vs. +27.8% for the S&P 500 index). The Zacks analyst believes that weakness in the Gaming and the Embedded businesses have caused the stock to lag the chips space.

Moreover, AMD faces significant competition from NVIDIA in GPU market, and is suffering from a challenging macroeconomic environment, along with persistent inflation, which has forced the U.S. Federal Reserve not to cut interest rates year to date.

However, while the company has not matched up to the broader semiconductor market which has been booming, portfolio strength, expanding partner base and server CPU revenues have continued to benefit its business.

(You can read the full research report on Advanced Micro Devices here >>>)

GE Aerospace shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation – Airline industry over the past year (+48.0% vs. +8.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that rising global defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel auger well for the company.

Yet, high costs and expenses related to projects and restructuring activities have remained as causes of concern.

(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)

Shares of Newmont have outperformed the Zacks Mining – Miscellaneous industry over the last six months (+16.3% vs. -3.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company is making notable progress with its growth projects, including the Tanami expansion and the acquisition of Newcrest. Higher gold prices in recent months have also contributed to drive its performance.

Yet, higher production costs and a rise in general and administrative costs as it continues integration work after the Newcrest acquisition remain headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Newmont here >>>)

Atrion Corp’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical – Dental Supplies industry over the past year (+31.9% vs. -1.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that revenue growth in the cardiovascular segment and a strong cash position have benefited Atrion, while a growing global medical devices market presents significant opportunities for it.

However, high inventory levels and competitive pressures from major players could strain its profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Atrion here >>>)

