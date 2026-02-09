The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Advanced Micro Devices, Constellation Energy and Freeport-McMoRan

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 9, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Constellation Energy Corp. CEG and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX, as well as a micro-cap stock iPower Inc. IPW.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for AMD, Constellation Brands and Freeport-McMoRan

Shares of AMD have gained +18.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +63.5%. The company’s prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads.



Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand. Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD’s prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD’s system-level capabilities.



A rich partner base that includes the likes of OpenAI, HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Super Micro, AWS, Oracle, Cisco, IBM, Cohere, Vultr, DigitalOcean and others is driving AMD’s prospects. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn’t bode well for AMD.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Constellation Energy’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry over the past six months (-26.8% vs. +4.1%). The company is subject to risks related to non-performance by its suppliers and fluctuations in weather conditions. In addition, the supply markets for nuclear fuel, natural gas and oil are subject to price fluctuations, which can negatively impact the company’s overall performance.



Nevertheless, Constellation Energy benefits from the rising demand from data centers and its nuclear fleet can provide reliable, clean electricity without interruption. The company will gain from infrastructure development and initiatives for generating more clean electricity.



The completion of the Calpine acquisition further strengthens CEG’s growth prospects by expanding its presence in the competitive power market. It pays dividends and buys back shares to raise shareholders' value.



(You can read the full research report on Constellation Energy here >>>)



Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have gained +49.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry’s gain of +81.2%. The company’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Freeport-McMoRan is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity.



Freeport is executing several smelter projects in Indonesia. It is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper, as electric vehicles are copper-intensive. The company's efforts to reduce debt are also encouraging. A solid financial health also bodes well.



However, weak copper volumes and higher unit costs may hurt its performance. Sizable capital spending is also likely to impact free cash flow generation. Copper prices also remain volatile amid trade uncertainties.



(You can read the full research report on Freeport-McMoRan here >>>)



iPower’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry over the past six months (-79.7% vs. +9.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $4.47 million has reset its cost structure amid revenue pressure, driving a sharp year-over-year decline in operating expenses in first-quarter fiscal 2026 and narrowing net losses, signaling improved operating leverage.



Subsequent restructuring reduced fixed costs while monetizing a non-core asset. Although revenue fell 36.8% due to Amazon channel weakness and supply disruptions, the mix is shifting toward higher-margin services, with service revenues up 109.1%. Balance-sheet risk has eased through secured-debt repayment, while a $30 million convertible note facility improves liquidity, albeit with dilution risk.



Strategic initiatives include domestic sourcing and a governed digital asset treasury. Offsetting these positives are revenue concentration, limited cash, SuperSuite execution risk, digital-asset volatility and governance overhangs. Valuation remains depressed.



(You can read the full research report on iPower here >>>)

