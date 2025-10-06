The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Advanced Micro Devices, Abbott Laboratories and Micron Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 6, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Abbott Laboratories ABT and Micron Technology, Inc. MU.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for AMD, Abbott and Micron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Abbott Laboratories and Micron Technology, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of AMD have gained +40% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry's gain of +53.9%. The company's prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads. Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand.



Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD's prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD's system-level capabilities.



However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn't bode well for AMD. The weakness in the Embedded business remains a headwind for AMD. Low Data Center gross margin is expected to hurt consolidated gross margin expansion in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Abbott's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the year-to-date period (+20.2% vs. +5.9%). The company's strong pipeline is opening up new growth opportunities, supporting the company's positive momentum and strong growth outlook for 2025. Freestyle Libre, Lingo and Libre Rio CGM devices are on a great trajectory.



Alinity, the company's next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business. The company is optimistic about its latest progress with biosimilars and expects this to significantly boost EPD sales through 2025. Within Nutrition, despite softness in the international pediatric arm, Abbott is regaining market share banking on its strong Adult Nutrition business.



Yet, the significant runoff of COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott's Diagnostics growth. Headwinds such as tough macro conditions, tariffs and foreign exchange also add to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)



Shares of Micron Technology have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+83.7% vs. +30.2%). The company's latest quarterly performance underscores its strategic positioning in the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology's long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, a slower-than-expected demand recovery in NAND may hurt the overall financial performance. An escalating trade war is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)

