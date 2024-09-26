The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Abercrombie & Fitch, Sprouts Farmers Market, Chewy and Burlington Stores

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 26, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, Chewy, Inc. CHWY and Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Consumer Confidence Down? 4 Retail Stocks to Invest In Now

Consumer Confidence, a crucial gauge of economic health, saw a decline in September. According to the latest data from the Conference Board, the index plummeted to 98.7, a sharp drop from August's upwardly revised figure of 105.6. This marks the steepest decline since August 2021, catching economists off guard, who had anticipated a more modest figure of around 104.

The Present Situation Index, which evaluates consumer views on current business and labor market conditions, also fell by 10.3 points to 124.3. While the job market remains resilient, concerns about fewer job openings, reduced work hours and slower payroll growth have dampened consumer expectations for near-term spending. However, major retailers such as Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., Chewy, Inc. and Burlington Stores, Inc. are adapting to these shifting consumer behaviors.

To combat growing economic uncertainty, the Federal Reserve recently slashed interest rates by 50 basis points to a range of 4.75% to 5%. This marks the first rate cut since 2020 and signals the Fed's commitment to supporting economic stability and averting a downturn.

Lower interest rates are expected to stimulate consumer spending by reducing borrowing costs, particularly for high-ticket items like appliances and electronics. Although the immediate impact may be limited, retailers stand to benefit as consumer confidence gradually rebounds and spending levels recover.

Despite ongoing challenges, retailers are banking on a strong holiday season. According to Deloitte, holiday retail sales are projected to increase between 2.3% and 3.3% year over year, totaling $1.58 trillion to $1.59 trillion during the November to January period. E-commerce sales are anticipated to rise by 7% to 9%, reaching between $289 billion and $294 billion.

4 Prominent Retail Stocks

Abercrombie & Fitch: Brand Visibility & Global Expansion

Abercrombie & Fitch stands out as a strong investment choice. The company excels in integrating digital and physical retail channels, offering a seamless shopping experience and driving higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Strategic marketing initiatives, particularly targeted campaigns in key markets, have been effective in boosting brand visibility and customer acquisition. The introduction of innovative product lines meets specific customer needs and broadens the brand's appeal. Abercrombie & Fitch's regional operating model, with a focus on the Americas, the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and the APAC (Asia-Pacific), provides a solid foundation for global expansion.

This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch's current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 13.1% and 63.4% from the year-ago period. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sprouts Farmers: Product Innovation & Competitive Pricing

Sprouts Farmers, operating in a highly fragmented grocery industry, is a compelling option. The company has adopted a multifaceted approach to expand its customer base and cater to evolving consumer preferences. Through product innovation, targeted marketing and competitive pricing, Sprouts Farmers ensures that its offerings resonate with its diverse customer base. The company's commitment to offering fresh, natural and organic products aligns with the growing consumer demand for healthier food options.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers' current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. SFM, which sports a Zacks Rank #1, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.

Chewy: Autoship Growth & Veterinary Expansion

Chewy is a notable player in the online pet retail market. The company's Autoship program, central to its revenue strategy, drives significant sales through its subscription-based model, focusing on essential consumables and healthcare products. Chewy's premium product offerings and growth in Net Sales Per Active Customer reflect strong customer loyalty and repeat purchases. The expansion into veterinary services through new clinics enhances customer acquisition and retention. The growing Sponsored Ads business is on track to become a significant revenue stream.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chewy's current fiscal sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.7% and 65.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.9%, on average.

Burlington: Merchandising Enhancements & Store Productivity

Burlington Stores is a nationally recognized off-price retailer. The company has demonstrated a strong ability to adapt to consumer trends, which gives it a competitive edge in the retail landscape. By staying in tune with customer preferences and adjusting its product offerings, Burlington Stores is well-positioned to capture additional market share.

The company has balanced promotions with regular price sales, appealing to budget-conscious shoppers while protecting margins. Its strategic initiatives, including enhancing merchandising capabilities and optimizing store operations, have supported revenue growth. With targeted store openings, relocations and real-time inventory management, Burlington has seized opportunities and improved store productivity.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores' current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 10.1% and 30.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.