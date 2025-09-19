The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, ServiceNow, Boeing, Tucows and and Ampco-Pittsburgh

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports from AbbVie, ServiceNow and Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) and The Boeing Co. (BA), as well as two micro-cap stocks Tucows Inc. (TCX) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-market Futures Up After 1st Rate Cut of 2025



Today's Featured Research Reports



AbbVie's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+28.2% vs. +2.5%). The company has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications and should support top-line growth in the next few years.



AbbVie is returning to robust revenue growth in 2025, which is just the second year following the U.S. Humira LOE. AbbVie has been on an acquisition spree in the past couple of years to bolster the early-stage pipeline that should drive long-term growth.



However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira LOE impact, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and slowing sales of its aesthetics franchise.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+4% vs. -10.1%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. In the second quarter of 2025, it had 11 deals greater than $5 million in net new annual contract value (ACV) and closed 89 deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV.



Gen AI deals continue to gain traction. NOW is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions.



For 2025, ServiceNow raised subscription revenues guidance by $125 million at the mid-point to $12.775-$12.795 billion, suggesting 19.5-20% on a non-GAAP constant currency (cc) basis. ServiceNow remains on track to surpass $15 billion in subscription revenues in 2026.



(You can read the full research report on ServiceNow here >>>)



Boeing's shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+39.1% vs. +14%). The company remains the largest U.S. commercial aircraft manufacturer. Steadily growing commercial air travel should boost Boeing's service business unit. The Zacks model also reflects that.



The outlook for Boeing's defense and space business segment also remains optimistic. The acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems should strengthen Boeing's long-term revenue prospects.



However, the shortage of labor continues to pose a threat to this aircraft giant. Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its 737 jets and thereby hurt its operational performance. Supply-chain issues and heightened U.S. import tariffs also pose a threat to this stock.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Shares of Tucows have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Content industry over the past year (-17.4% vs. +1.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $203.73 million has seen Ting's EBITDA losses, negative address growth, and retrenchment in fiber capex undermine long-term upside, while high leverage ($604 million total obligations) and lingering legacy mobile commitments weigh on flexibility.



Nevertheless, Tucows' investment case rests on its durable domain services and scaling Wavelo platform, offset by Ting's structural challenges and high leverage. Domains remain a resilient cash generator, with Q2 revenues rising 8% to $67.6 million, and margins expanding through wholesale and registry growth, including Radix's 10 million domains, positioning Tucows for the 2026 gTLD (generic top-level domains) wave.



Wavelo posted record results, with revenues rising 20.5% year over year and EBITDA growing 37%, benefiting from Tier 1/2 operator adoption and strategic focus on enterprise deals.



(You can read the full research report on Tucows here >>>)



Ampco-Pittsburgh's have gained +9.2% over the past year against the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry's gain of +24.2%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $50.79 million is pursuing structural margin expansion via its unprofitable U.K. cast roll facility exit, which is expected to add $5 million in annual operating income post-2026 while reducing exposure to high costs and inefficiencies.



Production is being reallocated across its global network to preserve customer supply. Growth is supported by a strong ALP backlog, with record heat exchanger orders and Navy funding driving multi-year demand visibility. U.S. forging investments enhance throughput and mix, aligning with reshoring trends. ALP margins remain resilient on defense exposure and pricing discipline.



Liquidity has improved via refinancing, although high leverage, tariff volatility, asbestos liabilities and working capital stress weigh on near-term performance. The valuation reflects near-term risks but provides upside potential as growth drivers take hold.



(You can read the full research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh here >>>)

