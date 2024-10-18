The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, Automatic Data Processing, Analog Devices, Taylor Devices and Village Super Market

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 18, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP, Analog Devices, Inc. ADI, Taylor Devices, Inc. TAYD and Village Super Market, Inc. VLGEA.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, ADP and Analog Devices

AbbVie's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+27.4% vs. +22.8%). The company has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq. Skyrizi and Rinvoq are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications, which should support top-line growth in the next few years.



AbbVie has several early/mid-stage candidates that have the potential to drive long-term growth. Boosted by its new product launches, AbbVie expects to return to robust revenue growth in 2025. AbbVie has been on an acquisition spree lately in its core space of immunology.



However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira's biosimilar erosion, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and slow market growth trend for fillers in the U.S. and China. Estimate movements have been mixed ahead of Q3 results.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Shares of ADP have outperformed the Zacks Outsourcing industry over the year-to-date period (+26.8% vs. +24.4%). The company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic buyouts like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company.



ADP is focused on delivering a complete suite of cloud-based HCM and HR Outsourcing solutions. Further, it continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its transformation efforts.



On the flip side, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. The company's failure to remain technologically updated might reduce the demand for its solutions and services. Rising expenses due to investment in transformation efforts remain concerning.



(You can read the full research report on ADP here >>>)



Analog Devices' shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry over the year-to-date period (+16.1% vs. +6.6%). The company is benefiting from strong momentum across the automotive end market. Strong momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions remains a tailwind.



Strong investments in technology and business innovation are contributing well. Increasing power design wins is another positive. The solid momentum of the HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem is positive.



Nonetheless, Analog Devices is suffering from softness in the consumer market. The weak demand environment remains a major concern. The sluggish communications market, due to the broad-based inventory corrections, is a major negative. The ongoing inventory correction is expected to be a headwind for the company in the near term. Broad-based weakness in the industrial end-market remains a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Analog Devices here >>>)



Shares of Taylor Devices have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the year-to-date period (+123.9% vs. +11.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $154.53 million posted robust first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with revenues rising 17% to $11.6 million and gross margins expanding from 44% to 47%, driven by improved pricing and efficiencies. Net income surged 44% to $2.7 million, reflecting scale benefits and disciplined expense control despite an 8% rise in SG&A from compensation costs.



Aerospace and defense, accounting for 59% of sales, grew 20%, supported by legacy contracts and new programs, providing resilience in uncertain markets. Geographic diversification, with Asian sales up 38%, and a $28.4 million backlog, offers revenue visibility. Strong liquidity, including $2.2 million in cash and $25 million in short-term investments, ensures growth capacity.



However, working capital constraints are emerging. Structural segment sales dropped from 35% to 29%, reflecting slowing infrastructure demand. Persistently rising SG&A costs could pressure margins.



(You can read the full research report on Taylor Devices here >>>)



Village Super Market's shares have gained +22.1% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry's gain of +53.5%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $456.67 million have acquired strategic stake of 12.8% in Wakefern Food Corp provides a competitive edge in purchasing, distribution, and technology, benefiting from scale economies usually reserved for larger chains.



The use of recognized brands like ShopRite, Fairway, and Gourmet Garage adds brand equity, while shared marketing through Wakefern helps reduce costs. In fiscal 2024, Village grew sales by 3.2% to $2.24 billion, driven by digital growth. A $75 million capital plan aims to expand its 34 supermarkets and three specialty markets, enhancing its market presence.



Village Super Market is also advancing its e-commerce capabilities to capture rising demand for online grocery shopping. Despite its strong liquidity position, Village faces competitive pressure from larger chains and online platforms, rising labor costs, and operational risks tied to its regional concentration. Rising lease obligations adds financial strain.



(You can read the full research report on Village Super Market here >>>)

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)

Taylor Devices, Inc. (TAYD)

