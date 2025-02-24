The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, Amgen, Stryker, Dexcom and Medtronic

For Immediate Release

5 Seniors & Aging Demographics Stocks to Watch Right Now

The world’s population is aging at an unprecedented pace. According to WHO’s October 2024 report, the number of people aged 60 and older surpassed children under five for the first time in 2020. By 2050, 80% of older adults will reside in low- and middle-income countries, and the proportion of the global population over 60 will nearly double from 12% in 2015 to 22%.

This demographic shift is significantly altering healthcare consumption patterns, creating long-term investment opportunities across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, home care services and digital health solutions. The global geriatric care market, valued at approximately $1 trillion in 2022, is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% through 2030. Healthcare giants such as AbbVie, Amgen, Stryker and Dexcom are all capitalizing on this evolving landscape. By enhancing operational efficiency, they are increasingly expanding their presence in the Seniors & Aging Demographics domain.

With rising life expectancy, the prevalence of age-related diseases — such as cardiovascular conditions, neurodegenerative disorders, osteoporosis and diabetes — is on the rise. Pharmaceutical companies are ramping up efforts to develop treatments for chronic conditions prevalent in older adults. Those leading the innovation in immunology, oncology and neurodegenerative disease treatments are well-positioned for sustained growth.

Simultaneously, innovations in medical technology and home care services bolster the sector's attractiveness and offer strong potential for high returns on investments. Digital health solutions, artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics and home-based monitoring systems are transforming elder care, creating new revenue opportunities for healthcare firms. Noteworthy is Medtronic's FDA-cleared smart insulin pen that integrates glucose sensor data, utilizing AI to personalize insulin dosing.

From an investor’s perspective, the healthcare sector remains resilient during economic downturns, as demand for critical treatments, pharmaceuticals and procedures stays stable. This ensures consistent revenues and a defensive market position, offering cash flow stability.

4 Seniors & Aging Demographics Stocks in the Spotlight

Abbvie, as a pharma giant, is actively expanding its focus on the senior and aging demographic through strategic partnerships and investments. The company’s 2024 acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics includes the latter’s lead investigational asset ALIA-1758, an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta (3pE-Aβ) antibody, which is in development for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial. In oncology, in February 2025, AbbVie entered into a collaboration with Xilio Therapeutics to develop novel tumor-activated immunotherapies focusing on enhancing cancer treatment efficacy.

In January 2025, AbbVie secured an option to license SIM0500, a blood cancer drug candidate from Simcere Pharmaceuticals, for markets outside China. This deal expands ABBV’s hematologic oncology pipeline. The company also announced an expansion of its Singapore manufacturing facility in 2024. This investment aims to increase biologics production capacity, which will help the company meet the healthcare needs of an aging global population.

AbbVie has several R&D programs with the potential to drive long-term growth. These include next-generation approaches in immunology, a focus on bispecifics, ADCs as well as innovative therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recognizing the global demographic shift toward an older population, Amgen, a biotech stalwart, is emphasizing the importance of biopharmaceutical innovation to meet the health needs of aging societies. Management earlier highlighted this commitment at the Financial Times U.S. Pharmaceutical and Biotech Summit, advocating for the development of new medicines tailored to the elderly.

Osteoporosis, a condition prevalent among postmenopausal women, has been a significant focus area for Amgen of late, for which the company introduced EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), an advanced bone-building therapy. Amgen's Prolia (denosumab) has demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing osteoporotic fracture risk compared to traditional treatments like alendronate.

Amgen is also exploring treatments for conditions like obesity, which significantly impact the aging population. This #3 Ranked company's experimental obesity drug, MariTide, is currently undergoing Phase 2 trials, with results anticipated later this year.

Global orthopedic giant Stryker is also making strategic investments to penetrate the growing field of healthcare for seniors and the aging population. Through its Sage brand, Stryker offers products designed to improve patient outcomes and caregiver efficiency across various care settings. These solutions are particularly beneficial for elderly patients requiring home-based care.

In 2024, the company acquired NICO Corporation, thus enhancing its capabilities in minimally invasive neurosurgery. NICO's technologies offer treatment options for intracerebral hemorrhage, a condition prevalent among the elderly. Further, the acquisition of Vertos Medical expanded Zacks #3 Ranked Stryker's presence in the lumbar spinal stenosis space, a common source of chronic lower back pain in older adults.

Stryker is also investing in enhancing medical data platforms and interoperability. These efforts are crucial for improving patient care and operational efficiency, which will benefit the aging population.

Dexcom, a leading provider of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, has been actively expanding its offerings to better serve seniors and the aging population. This Zacks Rank #3 company’s G7 CGM system is popular among older adults who find its sensor insertion and app setup process simple. Dexcom has also ensured that its CGM systems, including Dexcom G6, are covered by Medicare, increasing its accessibility to seniors.

In 2024, Dexcom launched Stelo, an over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor designed for adults aged 18 and older who do not use insulin. This device provides real-time glucose readings and insights into how diet and exercise affect glucose levels.

