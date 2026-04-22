The Zacks Analyst Blog The Goldman Sachs, NextEra, Shopify, Landmark and ImmuCell

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – April 22, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE and Shopify Inc. SHOP, Landmark Bancorp, Inc. LARK and ImmuCell Corp. ICCC.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Goldman Sachs, NextEra Energy and Spotify

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., NextEra Energy, Inc. and Shopify Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Landmark Bancorp, Inc. and ImmuCell Corp.The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Back Up at Latest Crossroads in Iran

Today's Featured Research Reports

Goldman Sachs’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+84.8% vs. +50.3%). The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. First-quarter 2026 results were led by higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets, with advisory fees rising and Equities generating record net revenues.



Management is narrowing the consumer footprint and is prioritizing durable revenue streams across banking, markets and alternatives. Goldman Sachs’ expansion in the private equity credit market, including the recent buyout of Innovator Capital Management, is expected to diversify its revenue base and support its growth over the long run.



Further, a solid liquidity profile will support its capital distribution activities. Yet, its high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. Also, the rising expense base might hamper the company's near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)



Shares of NextEra Energy have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+42.2% vs. +31.4%). The company continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. NextEra Energy will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 29.8 GW of renewable projects in the backlog.



Florida’s improving economy is generating demand and boosting its unit, FPL's customer base. NextEra Energy has been managing debt effectively and has top-tier credit ratings. NextEra Energy’s robust renewable backlog indicates strong earnings in the long-term. Strategic investment is helping it to strengthen and expand operations.



Yet, due to the nature of the business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)



Shopify’s shares have gained +57.7% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s gain of +110%. The company’s prospects are benefiting from an expanding merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Minis, Shop Cash, and Sign in with Shop along with Shop Pay solutions are helping SHOP win merchants regularly.



Shopify’s investment in AI-driven tools, such as Catalog, Universal Cart, and Sidekick, is helping merchants improve customer engagement and streamline operations. Shopify’s expanding international footprint with strong growth in Europe is a key catalyst. A rich partner base is helping SHOP expand its merchant base. Strong free cash flow margin reflects solid liquidity and supports share repurchase programs.



However, Shopify faces gross margin pressure due to higher hosting costs, the three-month paid trial program, and the expanded PayPal partnership, which carries lower margins.



(You can read the full research report on Shopify here >>>)



Shares of Landmark Bancorp have gained +10.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry’s gain of +18.6%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $167.28 million presents a compelling regional banking story, supported by a diversified lending franchise across residential, commercial and agricultural segments, reducing concentration risks, while enabling steady growth.



Profitability is driven by expanding net interest income, aided by disciplined deposit pricing and an improving funding mix. Credit quality trends are favorable, with problem assets declining and losses appearing isolated rather than systemic. Operational efficiency is improving as revenue growth outpaces expenses, enhancing returns.



The balance sheet remains strong, with growing capital, rising book value and consistent shareholder returns. Deposit growth and a core-heavy funding base strengthen liquidity and reduce the reliance on borrowings, while ongoing portfolio repositioning supports earnings potential.



(You can read the full research report on Landmark Bancorp here >>>)



ImmuCell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (+23.6% vs. -22.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $72.56 million has its investment thesis centered on a differentiated, market-leading product in calf scours prevention that continues to gain share due to its consistent efficacy versus traditional alternatives.



Growth is supported by expanding category adoption, improving product mix, and increasing penetration among producers. Operational execution has improved meaningfully, with normalized manufacturing enabling better fulfillment, efficiency gains, and stronger margins. Profitability is recovering as cost structure and capacity utilization improve.



Strategic focus has sharpened around the core franchise, with capital reallocated away from less certain initiatives to enhance returns and scalability. Additional upside stems from international growth and product innovation, though risks remain around supply inputs, regulatory pathways, and distributor concentration.



(You can read the full research report on ImmuCell here >>>)

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Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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