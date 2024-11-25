The Zacks Analyst Blog GE Aerospace, Fomento Economico, Waste Management and Aware

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – November 25, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include including GE Aerospace GE, Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX, Waste Management, Inc. WM and Aware, Inc. AWRE.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for GE Aerospace, Fomento Economico and Waste Management

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace, Fomento Economico Mexicano and Waste Management, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock, Aware, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

GE Aerospace’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry over the last six months (+8.1% vs. +16.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions in the defense market continue to take a toll on its operations. Also, foreign exchange headwinds are a cause for concern.

However, global defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company. Also, it has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies.

(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)

Fomento Economico’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages – Soft drinks industry over the past year (-30.4% vs. +2.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s Health division is dealing with complex, competitive, and regulatory issues in several markets, particularly in Mexico, leading to disappointing returns.

Yet, the company is making massive inroads with its forward strategy that aims for long-term value creation across businesses. Recent expansions via acquisitions in the American market should also help.

(You can read the full research report on Fomento Economico here >>>)

Shares of Waste Management have outperformed the ZacksWaste Removal Services industry over the past two years (+35.0% vs. +33.3%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s core operating initiatives of focused differentiation, continuous improvement, and instilling price and cost discipline have aided. Successful cost-reduction initiatives have also helped it achieve better margins.

However, operating in a highly competitive and consolidated waste industry weighs on the company's top line. National, regional, and local companies give tough competition.

(You can read the full research report on Waste Management here >>>)

Shares of Aware have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Software and Services industry over the past year (-7.9% vs. -9.9%). Per the Zacks analyst, rise in the company’s recurring revenue reflects a shift toward a subscription model and underscores its market expansion and improved financial predictability.

Yet, declining cash reserves, continued net losses, reliance on government contracts and limited market diversification pose significant risks. Also, increasing competition and execution risks in strategic initiatives remain headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Aware here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>



Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aware, Inc. (AWRE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.