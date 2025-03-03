The Zacks Analyst Blog EOG Resources and Enterprise Products Partners

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 3, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include EOG Resources EOG and Enterprise Products Partners EPD.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Drill Deep, Flow Strong: A Combo of Upstream and Midstream Stocks to Buy

As oil and natural gas prices remain robust, energy companies across the value chain are set to reap the rewards. Upstream players stand to gain from strong crude pricing, driving increased exploration and production, while midstream firms benefit from rising demand for transportation and storage assets. With disciplined strategies, operational excellence and expansion initiatives, EOG Resources and Enterprise Products Partners are poised for a significant upside in this thriving energy landscape.

Oil & Natural Gas Prices to Remain Strong

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is closely approaching the $70 per barrel mark, presenting a favorable landscape for exploration and production. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the commodity's price will likely be $70.62 per barrel this year, which is still handsome.

This is because the U.S. oil and gas companies benefit from significantly lower breakeven WTI prices across all shale plays, particularly for existing wells. Furthermore, the average breakeven price for most new wells remains below current market levels, positioning upstream players to continue profiting from the advantageous commodity pricing environment.

Per EIA, the pricing scenario of natural gas will also be favorable. It projects the price of the commodity to be $3.93 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) this year, higher than last year’s $2.28 per Mcf.

Upstream & Midstream Energy Firms to Gain: EOG, EPD

The handsome oil and gas prices will likely aid exploration and production players in increasing activities. With higher production of oil and natural gas, there will likely be increased demand for transportation and storage assets of the commodities, which will aid the bottom line of the midstream energy companies.

Employing our proprietary stock screener, we have identified a standout upstream and a promising downstream company, both poised for significant gains. Both companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources stands out as a premier exploration and production company positioned to capitalize on a favorable crude pricing environment. With a disciplined capital program, EOG is enhancing efficiency through cost reductions and productivity improvements. Its 2024 strategy achieved 201% reserve replacement at a competitive $6.68 per barrel of oil equivalent, highlighting its industry-leading asset development.

EOG’s diversified multi-basin portfolio and innovation in drilling and completion technologies ensure sustainable, high-margin growth. As crude oil prices remain strong, EOG’s operational excellence and shareholder-friendly capital returns position it as an attractive investment.

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD stands to benefit significantly from the continued strength in oil and gas prices, driving increased production and, in turn, greater demand for midstream infrastructure. In the fourth quarter of 2024, EPD moved 13.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and exported more than 70 million barrels of hydrocarbons in December alone.

With expansion projects like the Bahia NGL pipeline and Neches River terminal enhancements, EPD is well-positioned to meet surging transportation and storage needs. Its extensive asset base and export growth initiatives reinforce its status as a premier midstream investment.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.