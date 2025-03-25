The Zacks Analyst Blog Doximity, Arc Resources and Stifel Financial

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Doximity DOCS, Arc Resources AETUF and Stifel Financial SF.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

A Real Alternative to U.S. Stocks: Global Week Ahead

What to expect in the Global Week Ahead?

The first three months of 2025 promised to be bumpy.

But few expected the world to be on the verge of a full-on trade war, and for investors to be fleeing Wall Street quite so fast, after U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Meanwhile:

Investors in emerging markets have been rattled by a spate of domestic crises

U.K. markets are facing a domestic budget reckoning of their own

As the impact of Trump's tariffs becomes apparent in global economic data



Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) TIARA – There Is A Real Alternative to U.S. Stocks



U.S. equities are bleeding money at one of the fastest weekly rates on record, and the cash is finding a home in previously neglected markets.

Europe's STOXX 600 is set for a gain of +9.3% in the first quarter, against the S&P's -4.5% loss, its strongest performance against the U.S. benchmark in the first 12 weeks of the year since 2015.

Defense stocks have led the charge higher as European leaders have sought ways to fund spending on security, with U.S. support no longer seeming to be a given.

Chinese tech stocks have shot up, with a regional index over 30% higher, while a basket of Wall Street's Big Tech stocks is down 15%.

World stocks minus the United States are heading for their best first-quarter performance since 2019.

Move over, TINA (“There Is No Alternative”); investors are considering TIARA: “There Is A Real Alternative” to U.S. stocks.

(2) On Friday, the U.S. Fed’s Preferred Inflation Measure, PCE, Gets an Update



Investors wary of signs of slowing growth and tariff uncertainty get a raft of fresh U.S. data in the coming week, including a key inflation gauge.

February's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, a closely watched measure of inflation, is due on March 28.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday lifted its expectation for PCE, projecting it would end the year at +2.7%, up from a previous forecast of +2.5% — above its +2% target for annual inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled the U.S. central bank will wait for more clarity on Trump administration policies as it assesses when to resume rate cuts.

Measures of consumer confidence and consumer sentiment will also be in the spotlight after U.S. Retail Sales rebounded marginally in February.

(3) Sell-offs in Turkey, Indonesia and Colombia



Selloffs in Turkey, Indonesia and Colombia in recent days have focused investors' minds on slow-burning issues plaguing some developing economies.

A return to orthodox monetary policy over the past two years had seen investors warm to Turkey again.

But authorities detaining Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival, caused a lira rout and sent stocks and bonds sharply lower, prompting the central bank to raise overnight lending rates.

Worries over Indonesia's fiscal strategy and growth outlook roiled the rupiah and stocks, prompting central bank intervention.

Also, Colombia's finance minister resigned amid clashes over budget cuts, hours after lawmakers rejected a labor reform by leftist President Gustavo Petro, who has already replaced 12 of his 19 ministers.

(4) The U.K. Government Has Budget Troubles



U.K. investors are about to discover whether weak growth and unexpectedly high borrowing have blown the Labor government's budget goals far enough off course for markets to call for a return to austerity measures.

Alongside finance minister Rachel Reeves' March 26th Spring Statement, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to reduce forecasts that, back in October, assumed the government would just meet its self-imposed spending rules.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that even a minor OBR downgrade would force Reeves to choose between tax increases, spending cuts or months of "damaging speculation" about what she will do in the Autumn budget.

Long-term U.K. debt costs set by the gilt markets are about 15 basis points (bps) below January's multi-decade highs after Labor's welfare cut pledges, but bond investors are on high alert for a rule breach the government cannot fix.

(5) Australia and Japan Offer Up Fresh Inflation Reports Too



Australia and Tokyo will get their inflation report cards in the week ahead, as central bankers around the world try to assess the impact of Trump's tariff policies on global price pressures.

Australian consumer prices on Wednesday are expected to have held steady in February.

This could support the still-cautious Reserve Bank of Australia's patient approach to future rate cuts.

Tokyo inflation is due on Friday, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continues to monitor mounting domestic price pressures that could warrant further monetary tightening.

The BOJ kept rates unchanged at its March meeting and offered few hints on the timing of its next rate hike.

But Governor Kazuo Ueda suggested the central bank could deliver one even before the dust settles on the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Three Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks



(1) Doximity: This is a $67 a share stock, with a market cap of $11.7B. It is found in the Medical Services industry. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of C, and a Zacks Momentum score of D.

Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals.

The company's network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas.

It provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits.

Doximity Inc. is based in San Francisco, CA.

(2) Arc Resources: This is a $20 a share stock, with a market cap of $11.4B. It is found in the Oil & Gas – Exploration & Production industry. I see a Zacks Value score of B, a Zacks Growth score of D, and a Zacks Momentum score of F.

ARC Resources Ltd. is engaged in the exploration, acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada.

ARC Resources Ltd., formerly known as ARC Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada.

(3) Stifel Financial: This is a $98 a share stock, with a market cap of $10.2B. It is found in the Financial – Investment Bank industry. I see a Zacks Value score of B, a Zacks Growth score of D, and a Zacks Momentum score of D.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a holding company for Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.