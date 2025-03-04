The Zacks Analyst Blog Costco, AT&T, Marsh & McLennan and Air T

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 4, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, AT&T Inc. T, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC and Air T, Inc. AIRT.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Costco, AT&T and Marsh & McLennan

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp., AT&T Inc. and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., as well a micro-cap stock Air T, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports

Costco’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+41.9% vs. +19.4%). The company being a consumer defensive stock, Costco has been surviving the market turmoil pretty well. The discount retailer’s key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth. These factors have been helping it register decent sales and earnings numbers.



The Zacks analyst expects Costco to register an 11.5% adjusted earnings per share improvement in fiscal 2025 on 6.6% revenue growth. This outlook reflects Costco’s ability to navigate the challenging operating environment, generate solid sales, and register high membership renewal rates.



A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power, and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming. While trading at a premium to its peers, its long-term growth prospects should help the stock see a solid upside.



Shares of AT&T have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+62.9% vs. +48.9%). The company remains focused on business transformation efforts to augment operational efficiency and facilitate the optimum utilization of resources to enhance value. Solid 5G traction and fiber subscriber growth are key growth drivers.



AT&T has collaborated with Microsoft to move its 5G mobile network to the latter’s cloud. This will enable the company to enhance productivity and deliver large-scale network services to meet customers’ needs. Collaboration with Nokia to streamline network services, improve automation and accelerate deployment timelines is a positive factor.



However, intensifying competition in a highly saturated wireless market will likely impact profits. The steady decline in linear TV subscribers and legacy services is a potent headwind. Healthy discounts and freebies to woo customers dent margins.



Marsh & McLennan’s shares have gained +15% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry’s gain of +34.6%. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. Marsh & McLennan is well-positioned for growth due to strategic acquisitions, new product launches and diversification into emerging markets. Its $7.75 billion McGriff acquisition is expected to significantly expand its middle-market reach.



MMC’s revenues have surged owing to its broad geographic presence, robust client retention and the solid performance of the Risk and Insurance Services unit. Strong cash flow supports its ongoing investments and impressive dividend increases. The company also returns capital to shareholders through share repurchases.



However, rising operating costs due to higher compensation and benefits are likely to impact margins. Its debt-laden balance sheet and lower investment income are concerns. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of Air T have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the past year (+8.5% vs. -9.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $47.19 million reported a 22.2% revenue increase to $77.9 million in third-quarter fiscal 2025 from $63.8 million in the prior-year quarter, with growth across all core segments.



Overnight Air Cargo revenue rose 5.4% to $30.6 million, Ground Equipment Sales surged 40.3% to $11.8 million and Commercial Jet Engines & Parts grew 35.4% to $32.7 million. Operating income improved to $1.8 million from a $1.6 million loss, while adjusted EBITDA reached $2.7 million against a loss of $0.1 million in the year-ago period. Contrail Aviation remains a key growth driver, benefiting from aftermarket demand.



However, risks include $105.4 million in debt, rising interest costs, reliance on FedEx, liquidity pressures and cyclical aviation headwinds. A third-quarter fiscal 2025 net loss of $1.3 million raises concerns about earnings sustainability.



Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

