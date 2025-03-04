The Zacks Analyst Blog Carvana, Advantest and Garmin

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 4, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Carvana CVNA, Advantest ATEYY and Garmin GRMN.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

What Will Friday's U.S. Jobs Report Show? Global Week Ahead

What’s going on in the Global Week Ahead?

Some of U.S. President Trump's tariffs are expected to come into effect

Before key February U.S. Federal jobs data lands, on Friday

Mainland China policymakers meet for an annual congress, on Wednesday

Europe’s central bank is tipped to cut its policy rate again, on Thursday, and

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal nears its end



Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) U.S. Tariff Uncertainty Takes Another Big Step Higher



"Take him seriously… but not literally" seems to be the advice from would-be Trump whisperers to anyone pondering why market reaction to the U.S. president's often-confusing messaging on tariffs has become increasingly muted.

A 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada is going ahead on March 4th, while China gets an extra 10% on top of the 10% that came into force on February 4th.

Trump says he'll slap 25% on European imports of "cars and all of the things,” which has knocked the euro off one-month highs and dented regional stocks.

But uncertainty is rising.

The "Trump bump" to growth investors had banked on does not appear to be happening, and the reality of widespread tariffs on imports of anything from avocados to building supplies is starting to hit home.

(2) On Friday, FEB Federal Nonfarm Jobs Report Data Lands



U.S. jobs data on March 7th comes as worrisome indicators about business activity and consumer confidence raise yellow flags about the economy and a push by the Trump administration to slash the federal workforce.

The February payrolls report is expected to show an increase of +133K jobs, according to a Reuters poll. Payroll growth slowed to +143K jobs in January, below estimates, but the unemployment rate stood at 4.0%, its lowest since May.

Meanwhile, President Trump's administration ramped up the groundwork for those large-scale layoffs, as downsizing czar Elon Musk pledged to move quickly to slash spending.

Tens of thousands of U.S. government workers have been fired in recent weeks, according to a Reuters tally of announcements tracking Trump's plan to shrink the federal workforce.

(3) On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Cuts Its Policy Rate — Again



The European Central Bank is expected to cut rates again on Thursday, but markets have not been this uncertain in a while on what comes next.

Investors predict 85 basis points to be shaved off interest rates by year-end — three cuts and a chance of a fourth to put the benchmark rate near 2%. But in a sign of uncertainty, traders expect less than a 70% chance of an April cut.

Policymakers look equally divided — a top hawk has even questioned whether ECB policy is still restrictive.

U.S. tariff risks, a new German government, a potential Ukraine ceasefire and a surge in expected defense spending could all shape the pace of cuts in the months ahead.

(4) On Wednesday, Mainland China National People’s Congress Kicks Off



China's highly anticipated National People's Congress (NPC) meeting kicks off on Wednesday — the stage for policymakers to unveil key economic targets, budget and policy goals for the year ahead.

Despite uncertainty over Trump's tariffs and mounting Sino-U.S. tensions, Beijing is expected to stick to its 2025 growth target at around +5%, though a Reuters poll showed economists expect +4.5% this year.

Meanwhile, the inflation target is likely to be lowered as deflationary pressures persist in the world's second-largest economy.

A show of greater fiscal support is also expected, as authorities seek to boost consumption and bolster growth — though this will likely result in the widening of the budget deficit to 4% of gross domestic product, its highest on record.

(5) Will There Be a Successful “Phase Two” of Talks Between Israel and Hamas?



The first phase of the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas comes to an end on Saturday, with no clear path charted as yet on how the two sides can emerge from the war that has shaped the region for nearly 1-1/2 years.

Israel negotiators headed to Cairo seek to extend a first ceasefire phase, in the apparent aim of securing the release of more hostages while delaying any final deal on Gaza's future.

Hamas says it is prepared for second phase talks and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Trump said on Thursday there were "pretty good talks going on" regarding Gaza, but offered little detail.

The devastating conflict has reverberated through energy markets, as well as stocks and bonds in the region. Much will hinge on the outcome of the negotiations.

Three Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks



(1) Carvana: This is a $223 a share stock with a market cap of $48.3B. It is found in the Internet – Commerce Industry. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

Carvana Co. is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.

Carvana's end-to-end online business model that covers every aspect of used-car retailing — including sales, financing, logistics, inspection and repair centers, as well as software development — has transformed traditional used-car sales in several ways.

With a mission of changing the way people buy cars, Carvana is harnessing the power of digitization and applying it to the auto industry. It is changing customers' shopping experience by letting them find the perfect car from the comfort of homes without having to haggle with sales people.

Thanks to advanced technology, customers can browse through its broad inventory of high-quality used cars and get a clear and complete view of the interior and exterior of each car.

Once the customers make their selection, the vehicle is either delivered to their home as soon as the next day or available for pick up at a car vending machine.

(2) Advantest: This is a $57 a share stock with a market cap of $44.8B. It is found in the Electronics-Measuring Instruments Industry. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

Advantest Corp. is one of the world's leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems.

A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software.

Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world.

(3) Garmin: This is a $224 a share stock with a market cap of $43.6B. It is found in the Electronics-Miscellaneous Products Industry. I see a Zacks Value score of D, a Zacks Growth score of B, and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

Olathe, Kansas-based, Garmin, Ltd. is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology.

The company’s diverse portfolio of handheld, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled devices provides geographical location and navigation data using the GPS satellite system.

Garmin reported revenues of $6.3 billion in 2024. The company reports operations under five segments: Outdoor, Fitness, Marine, Auto and Aviation, which generated 31.2%, 28.2%, 17%, 9.7% and 13.9% of revenues, respectively.

Outdoorproducts currently include handhelds, wearables, golfing devices, dog tracking/training devices and action cameras

The Fitness segment offers running and cycling products of various kinds and includes platforms for connecting and sharing data with others

Marineproducts include chart plotters, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, instruments, radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing and entertainment products

Autooffers personal navigation devices (PNDs), infotainment solutions and mobile applications

Aviationoffers integrated avionics or flight decks; panel mounted navigation, traffic, audio, transponder, weather and other products; portable and wearable solutions; and mobile apps



Products are manufactured at its Xizhi, Jhongli and LinKou facilities in Taiwan, its Yangzhou facility in China and its Olathe and Salem, Oregon facilities in the U.S. They are sold through a big network of independent dealers across 100 countries globally.

Garmin products are distributed through a hybrid sales channel system that utilizes a network of distributors and retailers. They are also sold directly to OEMs that integrate the GPS capability into their end product.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.