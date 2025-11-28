The Zacks Analyst Blog Broadcom, Meta, The Coca-Cola, Landmark Bancorp and Bridger Aerospace

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – November 28, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog includeBroadcom Inc. AVGO, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, Landmark Bancorp, Inc. LARK and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Broadcom, Meta and Coca-Cola

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and The Coca-Cola Co., as well as two micro-cap stocks Landmark Bancorp, Inc. and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Market Participants Thankful Ahead of the Open

Today's Featured Research Reports

Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+68.7% vs. +48%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 66% year over year to $6.2 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions.



As of the fiscal third quarter, roughly more than 90% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VCF. However, gross margin in the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt levels are a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Meta have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+9.1% vs. +5.4%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.54 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Coca-Cola’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (+19.3% vs. +10.3%). The company’s performance is reflecting the strength of its strategy and the resilience of its global portfolio. Coca-Cola’s momentum has been fueled by solid organic revenue growth, effective pricing actions, and continued gains in global value share across the non-alcoholic RTD category.



KO’s ongoing focus on innovation, digital transformation, and marketing excellence further sharpens its competitive edge, with breakthrough product launches and culturally resonant campaigns elevating brand relevance. Margin expansion driven by productivity gains, easing inflation, and disciplined revenue growth management reinforces its financial durability.



However, KO continues to face meaningful pressure, with soft volumes across key regions, persistent currency headwinds, and a rising tax burden weighing on profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Landmark Bancorp have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry over the year-to-date period (+24.7% vs. +2.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $168.45 million offers an attractive regional bank thesis supported by Kansas’ stable economic backdrop and deep community footprint, which should sustain demand for residential, consumer and commercial credit.



Ongoing loan expansion, improving asset yields, and disciplined funding that emphasizes core deposits underpin steady net interest income and resilient margins. Credit quality is trending better as legacy problem loans are resolved, while delinquencies remain manageable and reserves appear prudent.



Operating leverage, improving fee generation, and cost control are enhancing profitability and efficiency. A strong capital position, consistent shareholder-return posture, and a growing, more stable deposit base further strengthen liquidity and balance-sheet flexibility, reinforcing the bank’s capacity to fund growth through the cycle.



(You can read the full research report on Landmark Bancorp here >>>)



Bridger Aerospace’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (-13.2% vs. +26.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $101.64 million is witnessing pressure in its cash flow due to concentrated receivables, high fixed costs and RTS-driven margin drag. The Spanish Scooper program faces delays and weak monetization, and technology/defense initiatives have yet to scale.



Revenue remains seasonally and federally concentrated. Valuation suggests the market is pricing in execution and liquidity risks, while successful fleet growth and diversification could offer meaningful upside from depressed levels.



Nevertheless, BAER benefits from a chronic global undersupply of amphibious aircraft, supporting strong pricing, high utilization and durable economics. Expanded year-round operations improve revenue visibility, margins and working-capital efficiency. Multi-year government contracts and legislative tailwinds anchor a stable base of demand, while recent refinancing enhances liquidity and reduces interest burden.



(You can read the full research report on Bridger Aerospace here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.