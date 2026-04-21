The Zacks Analyst Blog Broadcom, JPMorgan, Cisco, Preformed Line Products and CompX

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – April 21, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Broadcom Inc. AVGO, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Preformed Line Products Co. PLPC and CompX International Inc. CIX.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, JPMorgan & Cisco Systems

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Cisco Systems, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Preformed Line Products Co. and CompX International Inc.The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Broadcom have gained +19.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +27.3%. The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects second-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to surge 140% year over year to $10.7 billion.



AVGO’s networking portfolio is gaining from the strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal second quarter is expected to be flat sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



JPMorgan’s shares have gained +5.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +8.6%. The company’s first-quarter 2026 results reflected solid revenue momentum amid a volatile operating environment. Its scale and diversified business mix continue to support earnings, while ongoing balance sheet growth is expected to partly offset pressure on net interest income (NII) from lower rates.



Markets revenues and investment banking (IB) fees are likely to remain strong, and healthy asset management activity should continue to support fee income. At the same time, mortgage dynamics remain mixed despite improving origination trends.



Expenses are expected to remain elevated as compensation, technology and marketing spend rise, including planned tech spending of $19.8 billion in 2026. A challenging macro backdrop raises concerns about the company’s asset quality.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)



Shares of Cisco have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past six months (+23.3% vs. +22.6%). The company’s business model is benefiting from strong product orders from hyperscalers, enterprises, public sector, service provider, and cloud customers. Splunk's acquisition enhances CSCO’s recurring revenue base. The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions.



The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthens its security portfolio. Networking sales benefits from strong demand for AI infrastructure and campus networking solutions. Product orders from service provider and cloud customers were strong driven by high double-digit order growth in hyperscalers.



Cisco expects to take AI orders in excess of $5 billion and to recognize more than $3 billion in AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026.However, stiffening competition is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



Preformed Line Products’ shares have gained +37.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s gain of +38.6%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.56 billion offers exposure to long-cycle grid modernization and infrastructure demand, supported by a diversified portfolio across energy and communications.



Growth is driven by global utility investment, fiber deployment, and strategic expansion through acquisitions and international capacity buildouts, enhancing regional reach and product breadth. Its engineering capabilities and innovation pipeline support competitive positioning and customer retention.



However, profitability faces pressure from tariffs, input costs, and rising operating expenses, limiting margin expansion. Increased capital spending and leverage introduce execution and financial risk, while higher working capital needs may weigh on cash conversion. Overall, the story balances durable demand and diversification against cost pressures and capital intensity.



(You can read the full research report on Preformed Line Products here >>>)



Shares of CompX International have outperformed the Zacks Office Supplies industry over the past six months (+2.6% vs. -7.8%). This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $285.89 million, invests in a diversified end-market footprint that helps stabilize revenue across cycles, with strength in government, industrial, and marine demand offsetting softer commercial segments.



Margin expansion has been supported by favorable product mix and improved cost absorption, while domestic manufacturing and pricing actions provide some buffer against input cost volatility. Institutional ownership supports consistent capital allocation and a long-term orientation.



However, margin durability remains sensitive to inflationary pressures and execution on pricing. Revenue concentration in government and key customers introduces demand risk, while elevated inventory levels increase working capital intensity. Ongoing litigation adds uncertainty around future costs and capital flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on CompX International here >>>)

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Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CompX International Inc. (CIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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