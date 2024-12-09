The Zacks Analyst Blog Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil, Novo Nordisk and Universal Health Realty Income Trust

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – December 9, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM and Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil and Novo Nordisk

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Novo Nordisk A/S, as well as a micro-cap stock, Universal Health Realty Income Trust. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Finance sector (+31.7% vs. +23.4%) as well as the S&P 500 index (+31.7% vs. +27.5%) in the year-to-date period. The Zacks analyst believes that continued insurance business growth fuels float gains and driving earnings. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.

However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. The company is yet to come out of the shadow of Charles Munger’s passing.

(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)

Exxon Mobil shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Integrated - Internationalindustry over the past year (+16.7% vs. +8.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the acquisition of Pioneer and Guyana ramp-up have enhanced Exxon Mobil’s profitability. Expansion in low-carbon tech, including Baytown's hydrogen facility, positions it for future growth.

Yet, refining margins are pressured due to global capacity increases, with crack spreads softening. Regulatory hurdles in California and XOM’s reliance on finding recoverable reserves add risk.

(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)

Shares of Novo Nordisk have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticalsindustry over the last six months (-23.8% vs. -9.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company has faced several setbacks recently. Its insulin icodec in the United States received the FDA’s CRL. A late-stage study on ocedurenone to treat patients with uncontrolled hypertension and CKD had also failed earlier. Moreover, NVO faced allegations from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders for charging high prices for its semaglutide drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy.

However, GLP-1 medicines are performing well, fueled by increasing demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales.

(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)

Universal Health’s shares have underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust – Otherindustry over the past year (-4.1% vs. +10.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that high leverage and rising interest costs are an issue for the company. Dependence on Universal Health Services and flat lease growth signal limited upside potential. Vacant properties and competitive pressures are other challenges.

Yet, Universal Health Realty exhibits stable growth with lease revenues leading the way. Its healthcare-focused portfolio benefits from long-term triple-net leases. Strategic MOB expansions like Sierra Medical Plaza leverage strong healthcare demand.

(You can read the full research report on Universal Health here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.