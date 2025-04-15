The Zacks Analyst Blog Bank of America, Chevron, Stryker, Value Line and Sypris

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – April 15, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Bank of America Corporation BAC, Chevron Corporation CVX and Stryker Corporation SYK, as well as two micro-cap stocks Value Line, Inc. VALU and Sypris Solutions, Inc. SYPR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation, Chevron Corporation and Stryker Corporation, as well as two micro-cap stocks Value Line, Inc. and Sypris Solutions, Inc.The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Bank of America have gained +2.5% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +20.4%. The company’s volatile nature of the trading business is a major headwind. Despite an impressive performance since 2022, it is expected to normalize going forward. This is likely to hamper fee income growth.

The Zacks analyst project non-interest income to rise only 3.4% in 2025. Continued investments in the franchise will keep the company’s expenses elevated. We expect total non-interest expenses to rise 3% this year. While high funding costs are still a woe, the company’s net interest income (NII) will be positively impacted by higher rates for longer.

The Zacks analyst expects NII to record a CAGR of 5.3% over the next three years. Plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities will aid the top line. We project total revenues to grow 4.8% in 2025.

(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)

Chevron’s shares have declined -6.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s decline of -11.9%. The company being a fully integrated energy firm, is positioned as one of the top global integrated oil firms, set for sustainable production growth, particularly due to its dominant position in the lucrative Permian Basin.

Further, the planned acquisition of Hess Corporation is expected to significantly strengthen Chevron's presence in oil-rich Guyana. However, the company is grappling with high sensitivity to oil fluctuations and relatively expensive valuation.

Another concern is the weak margins on refined products that forced its downstream segment to its first quarterly loss in 4 years. Considering these factors, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.

(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)

Shares of Stryker have gained +4.3% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +5.5%. The company is poised for growth, driven by rising demand for robotic-assisted procedures, hospital capital expenditures and international expansion. The Mako SmartRobotics platform fuels adoption, while acquisitions like Inari Medical and Vertos Medical enhance the portfolio.

Stryker is actively integrating new technologies such as AI-driven imaging and smart surgical systems to improve patient outcomes and maintain its competitive edge. Pricing improvements and a strong hospital order book support 2025 growth.

However, foreign exchange volatility and acquisition-related margin pressures may impact earnings. Supply chain disruptions and rising costs could strain profitability. Intensifying competition in robotics and MedTech demands constant innovation. Macroeconomic risks, including potential downturns in healthcare spending and regulatory shifts, add uncertainty.

(You can read the full research report on Stryker here >>>)

Value Line’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+10% vs. +6.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $370.23 million have robust cash generation, with cash balances rising to $27.1 million from $6.1 million YoY, enhances liquidity and supports dividends, buybacks, and growth investments. EAM Trust income surged 47.7% to $13.8 million, driven by AUM growth to $5 billion, providing a rising, diversified passive income stream.

The company maintains disciplined capital returns, paying $0.90/share in dividends and repurchasing shares, with $0.9 million authorization remaining. Portfolio gains doubled to $3.6 million, bolstering earnings. Strong branding and diversified offerings serve both retail and institutional clients, supporting market position.

However, core publishing revenue declined to $26.7 million, and customer concentration (30% from one client) heightens risk. Operating costs and taxes rose, further pressuring margins, while limited international presence (~2% of revenues) increases vulnerability to U.S. market shifts.

(You can read the full research report on Value Line here >>>)

Shares of Sypris Solutions have gained +3.6% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s gain of +36.3%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $36.37 million benefits from an extended long-term supply agreement with a global OEM, securing stable revenues as a sole-source supplier of Ultra Axle Shafts.

Sypris Solutions’ diversified presence across automotive, energy, and industrial markets reduces risk and positions it to capitalize on growth trends in heavy-duty vehicles and energy infrastructure. Sypris Solutions is also aligned with growth in aerospace and defense electronics, leveraging its capabilities in high-precision components to meet rising demand. Expansion into the Asia-Pacific region aligns with high-growth markets, leveraging regional investments in defense and infrastructure.

However, liquidity challenges constrain financial flexibility. Rising costs and reliance on cyclical markets such as heavy vehicles and oil and gas exacerbate margin sensitivity. Competitive pressures in aerospace further heighten vulnerability.

(You can read the full research report on Sypris Solutions here >>>)

