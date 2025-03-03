The Zacks Analyst Blog Azul, Volaris, Allegiant, JetBlue and Ryanair

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 3, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Azul AZUL, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación or Volaris VLRS, Allegiant Travel ALGT, JetBlue Airways JBLU and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Airline Stock Roundup: AZUL, JBLU & More

In the past week, Latin American carrierAzul reported disappointing results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with its earnings and revenues lagging expectations. Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación or Volaris also reported lower-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Allegiant Travelreported upbeat traffic numbers for January, driven by the buoyant air travel demand scenario. An expansion-related update was also available from JetBlue Airways in the past week.

Read the last Airline Roundup here.

Recap of Most Important Airline Stock Stories

1. Azul reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 9 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The bottom line, however, improved by more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $948.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $957.6 million.

With more people taking to the skies, Azul’s passenger revenues, contributing 92.7% to the top line, grew 10% year over year. AZUL’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues benefit from a healthy demand environment, robust ancillary revenues and the outstanding performance of its business units. Azul still expects 2025 EBITDA to be R$7.4 billion.

2. At Allegiant, scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) in January 2025 rose 7.4% from the year-ago levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service jumped 9.9% year over year. Despite this traffic growth, capacity expanded even more significantly by 9.9%, which led to a slight decline in the load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) to 78.8%, down from 80.7% the previous year.

ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

3. Volaris reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 39 cents, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. Total operating revenues declined 7% year over year to $835 million in the final quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter, approximately 34 aircraft were on the ground as Volaris faced challenges due to Pratt & Whitney engine inspections. As a result of the grounding, available seat miles (ASMs, a measure of capacity) decreased by 5%. Non-fuel unit costs increased 17% year over year. VLRS aims at a capacity growth of around 13% in 2025, with approximately 40% allocated to the international market.

4. In a bid to cater to the buoyant air travel demand scenario, JBLU intends to launch a new, daily summer-seasonal service between Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The service will be available starting June 12, 2025. This route will be the only nonstop air service between Manchester, New Hampshire and New York City. The customer-friendly move offers travelers in the region a seamless connection to JetBlue’s extensive JFK focus city network and its global airline partners. This, in turn, provides greater access to top domestic and international destinations.

Airline Stocks Performance

The NYSE ARCA Airline Index declined 7.4% to $66.43 as most airline stocks traded in the red over the past week. Over the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index has increased 28.4%.

What’s Next in the Airline Stock Space?

European carrier Ryanair Holdings is expected to reveal its February traffic results in the coming days. Upbeat air-travel demand is likely to result in higher passenger revenues, boosting results. Load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) is likely to have improved on a year-over-year basis in February owing to upbeat traffic.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZUL (AZUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.