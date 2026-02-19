The Zacks Analyst Blog Applied Materials, McDonald's, Texas Instruments and Lulu's Fashion Lounge

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – February 19, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, McDonald's Corp. MCD and Texas Instruments Inc. TXN and Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Applied Materials, McDonald's and Texas Instruments

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc., McDonald's Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Housing Data (for December) Better than Expected

Today's Featured Research Reports

Applied Materials’shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+126.3% vs. +22.1%). The company is benefiting from strength in the Semiconductor Systems, owing to a rebound in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the foundry and logic space.

Consistent progress in the services is aiding Applied Global Services’ performance. Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus. Its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry. Its diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver.

However, increasing U.S.-China tensions and export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment may undermine its near-term growth prospects. Slow memory market recovery and rising operating costs remain other major concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)

Shares of McDonald's have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (+7.2% vs. +2.9%). The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s continues to benefit from strong international comparable sales, effective brand marketing campaigns, expanding loyalty programs and ongoing menu innovation. The company remains confident in its long-term strategy and is pushing ahead with aggressive unit expansion, targeting 50,000 restaurants worldwide by 2027.

Despite a solid same-store sales performance, financial pressures persist amid ongoing macroeconomic headwinds for McDonald's. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have moved down in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern.

(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>>)

Texas Instruments’shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+17.7% vs. +2.9%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market.

A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share. Its deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.

However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)

Shares of Lulu's Fashion have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past six months (+250.1% vs. +18.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $40.83 million is scaling its multi-channel growth through full entry into all Nordstrom stores by February 2026, following 143% YoY wholesale revenue growth in 2025.

Expanded partnerships with Dillard’s and Urban Outfitters enhance brand reach at lower acquisition costs. Gross margin improved to 42.9% on better pricing and inventory discipline. Cost-cutting drove a 17% drop in G&A expenses, narrowing adjusted EBITDA loss to $3.8 million. Share buybacks totaling $1.4 million since May 2024 signal management confidence.

However, liquidity is constrained with just $6.8 million in credit headroom and $1.9 million in cash. Net losses persist at $13.3 million YTD, with equity sharply reduced. Active customers and order volume are declining, while rising return reserves and gift card liabilities introduce cash flow risk. Though shares have surged 245% in six months, valuation remains below peers.

(You can read the full research report on Lulu's Fashion here >>>)

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

