The Zacks Analyst Blog Apple, Novo Nordisk, RTX and FONAR

Top Research Reports for Apple, Novo Nordisk and RTX

Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S and RTX Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock FONAR Corp.

Shares of Apple have gained +21.7% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +22.4%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago.

The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth. Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2024) revenues to grow at the same rate as of June quarter on a year-over-year basis. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues. For the Services segment, Apple expects a double-digit growth rate similar to the first three quarters of fiscal 2024.

Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will help Apple shares to push higher. However, weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, is a concern.

Novo Nordisk’s shares have gained +9.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +19.7%. The company’s diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus and obesity drug Wegovy are performing well, fueled by increasing demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales.

Novo Nordisk has been tackling the supply constraints of Wegovy by making serious investments in increasing its manufacturing capabilities. It is now indicated in the United States and the EU to also reduce heart risks, which is a huge boost. The positive recommendation in the EU for approval of Wegovy for heart failure is also encouraging.

However, the CRL for insulin icodec in the United States is a setback for the company. Intense competition in the obesity sector also threatens Novo Nordisk’s market share. Patent expiry, pricing pressures across the diabetes market and the pipeline setbacks remain concerning. Estimates have declined ahead of third-quarter earnings results.

Shares of RTX have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+62.2% vs. +5.0%). The company ended Q3 2024 on a solid note, with both its earnings and sales having surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and our foreign allies.

Improving commercial air traffic has been bolstering the company’s operating results. RTX holds a solid financial position, which enables it to make successful share repurchases. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year.

However, potentially rising crude prices tends to put cost pressures on airlines that may affect the operating results of commercial OEM producers like RTX. The company may also be affected if China enforces its announced sanctions against its missile and defense unit. Supply-chain challenges also pose a threat to RTX.

FONAR’s shares have gained +15.9% over the past year versus the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +33.8%. This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $97.4 million, demonstrated stable growth, with fiscal 2024 revenues up 4.3% to $102.9 million, driven by its subsidiary HMCA’s 4.6% growth in diagnostic imaging. Managing 42 MRI scanners, FONAR expands its market with a unique Upright MRI, enhancing diagnostic options.

Operational efficiency improved, with a 16.3% rise in net income to $14.1 million. A cash position of $56.3 million enables growth initiatives, while Upright MRI differentiates FONAR via unique scan capabilities. MRI scan volume grew 11%, reflecting strong demand, supported by tech upgrades like SwiftMR.

Yet, risks include vulnerability to reimbursement cuts, inflationary costs, competition from larger players, and reliance on the Upright MRI and regulatory pressures, particularly in core markets New York and Florida. Value-based care trends add further risk to its long-term stability.

