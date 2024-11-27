The Zacks Analyst Blog Apple, Meta, The Procter & Gamble and Genie Energy

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – November 27, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include including Apple Inc. AAPL, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, The Procter & Gamble Co. PG and Genie Energy Ltd. GNE.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Meta and Procter & Gamble

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and The Procter & Gamble Co., as well as a micro-cap stock, Genie Energy Ltd. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Apple shares have lagged the Zacks Tech sector (+21.7% vs. +27.6%) and the S&P 500 index (+21.7% vs. +25.7%) in the year-to-date period. The stock's recent underperformance notwithstanding, the Zacks analyst remains optimistic about Apple's long-term outlook on the back of strong growth in Services revenues, an expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade and introduction of Apple Intelligence have helped and are going to help the company grow.

However, weakness in iPhone sales particularly in China is a major headwind.

Meta shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+68.8% vs. +45.3%), reflecting steady user growth globally. Increased engagement for its platforms has been a major growth driver. META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings.

Yet, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.

Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the last six months (+7.3% vs. +6.9%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company has been gaining from a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to the evolving demands of consumers and society. It has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins.

However, PG has been witnessing headwinds related to the market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions, and financial impacts from currency volatility.

Shares of Genie Energy have underperformed the ZacksUtility – Electric Power industry over the past year (-36.3% vs. +20.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company faced revenue decline, margin contraction and pressure from lower electricity sales, with RCEs and meter counts decreasing. Additionally, increased captive insurance liability and dependence on favorable market conditions pose risks. Volatility in solar projects and fluctuating energy prices add uncertainty.

Yet, Genie Energy is benefited by its diversified revenue streams. Also, significant growth in the GREW segment and strategic investments in utility-scale solar projects indicate long-term revenue streams.

