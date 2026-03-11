The Zacks Analyst Blog Analog Devices, NXP, Taiwan and NVIDIA

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 11, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Analog Devices (ADI), NXP Semiconductors NXPI, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Semiconductor Sales Continue to Soar: 4 Stocks with Growth Potential

The semiconductor industry has flourished over the past couple of years, and the bull run continues into 2026. Robust demand, fueled by the optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), led to a massive surge in semiconductor sales in 2024 and 2025.

This year has again started on a high note, with sales surging in January and poised to grow further, driven by a solid AI infrastructure boom.

Given this scenario, it would be ideal to invest in semiconductor stocks, such as Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. andNVIDIA Corp., which have great potential for growth this year.

Semiconductor Sales Jump in January

Semiconductor sales totaled $82.5 billion sequentially in January, up 3.7% from December’s total of $79.6 billion, the Semiconductor Industry Association (“SIA”) reported last week. On a year-over-year basis, semiconductor sales jumped a solid 46.1% from January 2025’s total of $56.5 billion.

John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, said, “Following the semiconductor industry’s highest-ever sales total in 2025, the global chip market continued to grow in January of this year, topping December’s results and far outpacing sales from January of last year.”

This comes after a solid 2025 wherein semiconductor sales totaled $791.7 billion, a year-over-year jump of 25.6% from $630.5 billion.

Microchips have become key to nearly every modern and emerging technology, including IoT, 6G, and AI. Robust demand from the automotive sector has also been helping boost sales. Meanwhile, the AI sphere remains vast and still largely untapped, prompting major technology companies to invest billions of dollars into its development.

As AI applications continue to grow, the use of specialized AI chips is expanding from high-end data centers to everyday consumer electronics. At the same time, demand for memory components such as NAND flash and DRAM is starting to recover, supporting more advanced computing requirements and AI-driven workloads. Given these trends, semiconductor stocks appear well-positioned for possible growth in the near future.

4 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

Analog Devices

Analog Devices is an original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices, specifically analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (“DSP”) integrated circuits. ADI’s product line comprises amplifiers and comparators; analog to digital converters; digital to analog converters; video encoders and decoders; embedded processing products and DSPs; MEMS and temperature sensors; RF/IF components and converters; power and thermal management ICs, audio/video converters, amplifiers, CODECs, filters and processors. Analog Devices also offers analog, digital and RF switches and multiplexers; analog microcontrollers; clock and timing products.

Analog Devices’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 44%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 15% over the past 60 days. ADI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors provides high-performance, mixed-signal and standard product solutions that leverage its RF, analog, power management, interface, security, as well as digital processing expertise. NXPI seems well-positioned to capitalize on the level 2-5 automotive market. Additionally, NXP Semiconductors is the leader in general-purpose microcontrollers and application processors in industrial and IoT markets.

NXP Semiconductors’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2% over the past 60 days. Presently, NXPI carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. TSM manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the world's leading IC foundry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 32.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 15.9% over the past 60 days. TSM presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphics processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

NVIDIA has an expected earnings growth rate of 63.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 8% over the last 60 days. NVDA presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

