The Zacks Analyst Blog Amazon, Toyota, Intuit, Eastman and Armanino

Chicago, IL – December 17, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, Intuit Inc. INTU, Eastman Kodak Co. KODK, and Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. AMNF.

Top Stock Reports for Amazon, Toyota and Intuit

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Toyota Motor Corp. and Intuit Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Eastman Kodak Co. and Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Amazon.com have gained +3% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +3.8%. The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk. Management's Q4 2025 guidance projects net sales of $206-$213 billion with operating income between $21-$26 billion, reflecting operational efficiency gains.



AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. The Zacks analyst expect 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company's expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Toyota Motor’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+20.9% vs. +12.4%). The surge in hybrid adoption is boosting the company’s sales. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of the company’s sales, is America's top-selling SUV. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism. Toyota Motor’s cost optimization efforts are expected to be a tailwind to operating income in fiscal 2026. Investor-friendly moves also spark optimism.

However, the company’s operating income is expected to be affected by material prices, foreign exchange rate and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports, along with investment in human resources and growth areas in fiscal 2026. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 is expected to flare up, which could put pressure on near-term cash flows. The zacks analyst maintains a cautious stance on the stock now.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Shares of Intuit have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (-14.5% vs. -4%). The company is witnessing higher expenses due to increased investment in marketing, and engineering teams are likely to impact its bottom-line results. Seasonality in tax-related sales further impacts profitability outside peak filing quarters.



Nevertheless, Intuit is well-positioned in the financial and tax management market, with its core products, QuickBooks and TurboTax. Its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results reflected a rise in revenues across all segments. Its strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model aims to generate stable revenues over the long run.



Divestment of non-core businesses has boosted its focus on digital businesses, while the Credit Karma acquisition expanded the customer base, accelerating revenue growth and broadening personal finance offerings.



(You can read the full research report on Intuit here >>>)



Eastman Kodak’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+44.1% vs. +24.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $812.65 million presents a mixed reward as it shifts from legacy print to advanced manufacturing. AMC (Advanced Materials and Chemicals) is becoming a key growth driver, supported by FDA-certified pharmaceutical production, reshoring tailwinds, and coating expertise, with Q3 2025 revenue up 15% YoY and now over 30% of sales.



U.S.-based vertical integration has improved margins, while traction in the PROSPER ULTRA 520 has returned Print EBITDA to profitability. The Series C preferred exchange also removed a major overhang.



However, risks remain significant. Print volumes continue to decline amid secular headwinds, debt and restrictive credit terms limit financial flexibility despite the pension reversion, and execution risk around pension asset monetization is high. Earnings remain volatile, capital intensity is elevated, and newer investments have yet to demonstrate durable, scaled profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Eastman Kodak here >>>)



Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+42.8% vs. -8.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $351.49 million benefits from a leading U.S. foodservice pesto franchise, strong chef loyalty, and category tailwinds toward global and fusion cuisines. Q3 FY25 sales rose 11% YoY to $19.7M, driven by core pesto demand, broker expansion, and growing foodservice and international channels.



Ongoing automation and facility upgrades support scalable growth into adjacencies like frozen pastas, while a debt-free balance sheet, $24.6M cash, and active buybacks provide financial flexibility.



However, the thesis is tempered by high customer concentration (one distributor >50% of sales), rising inventory and working capital drag, recurring cash-settled phantom stock obligations, tariff and sourcing exposure, reliance on co-packers, and operating expenses growing faster than revenue. Execution discipline is required to sustain margins as growth investments continue.



(You can read the full research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction here >>>)

