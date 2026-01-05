The Zacks Analyst Blog Amazon, Palantir, TotalEnergies and MIND Technology

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – January 5, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, TotalEnergies SE TTE and MIND Technology, Inc. MIND.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Amazon, Palantir and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and TotalEnergies SE, as well as a micro-cap stock MIND Technology, Inc.The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Odds for a "January Effect" in 2026?

Today's Featured Research Reports

Amazon.com’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+4.5% vs. +2.4%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.

Management's Q4 2025 guidance projects net sales of $206-$213 billion with operating income between $21-$26 billion, reflecting operational efficiency gains. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. The Zacks analyst expect 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.

However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company's expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud is an overhang.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)

Shares of Palantir have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (+32.3% vs. -6.5%). The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency. Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition.

With $5.4 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility. Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors.

Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal. Palantir shares have gained 122.5% in a year, and we have a neutral rating on it in anticipation of a correction.

(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)

TotalEnergies’shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past six months (+5.9% vs. +1.7%). The company is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions. Contributions from multi-energy assets spread across the globe boost its earnings.

TotalEnergies’ free cash flow allows it to increase shareholders’ value. Cost reduction initiatives will boost margins and the company aims to generate 15-20% of sales from low-carbon business by 2040. TotalEnergies is investing in clean power generation and lowering emissions.

Yet TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.

(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)

Shares of MIND Technology have gained +11.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s gain of +15.4%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $79.44 million shows improving near-term visibility, with a $9.5 million seismic contract secured in December 2025, highlighting product demand. Recent expansion of its Huntsville facility supports higher-margin throughput and positions the firm for complex project growth.

New capital flexibility via a $25 million ATM offering and $4 million repurchase program enhances strategic agility. MIND benefits from exposure to a resilient global marine seismic market and operates a globally diversified footprint, aiding responsiveness and contract wins.

However, declining revenue and backlog highlight demand volatility, and a growing reliance on aftermarket sales may limit long-term upside. Profitability is pressured by modestly rising operating expenses. Despite this, shares are up 13.7% in the past year, and valuation remains attractive at 1.1X EV/Sales and 7.87X EV/EBITDA, well below peers.

(You can read the full research report on MIND Technology here >>>)

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

