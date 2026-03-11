The Zacks Analyst Blog Amazon, Micron, Bank of America, Waterstone and Crown Crafts

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 11, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Bank of America Corp. BAC, Waterstone Financial, Inc. WSBF and Crown Crafts, Inc. CRWS.

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Micron Technology & Bank of America

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc. and Bank of America Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Waterstone Financial, Inc. and Crown Crafts, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Take Cues from Spot Oil Prices

Today's Featured Research Reports

Amazon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+8.6% vs. +1.4%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk. For Q1 2026, Amazon guided revenue of $173.5B-$178.5B and operating income of $16.5B-$21.5B, with a $1B YoY cost increase from Amazon LEO satellites.



AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. The Zacks analyst expects 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company's expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Micron Technology have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+158.8% vs. +48%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, rising operating costs and a massive increase in capital expenditure pose a downside risk to Micron’s near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Bank of America’s shares have gained +23.6% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +34.4%. The company's net interest income (NII) is expected to be supported by steady loan growth and lower funding costs despite interest rate cuts.

Bank of America’s expansion strategy by opening financial branches in new and existing markets is expected to boost revenue growth. This, along with continued investments in digital capabilities, is likely to enhance client engagement and cross-selling opportunities, which will likely drive fee income.



However, Bank of America’s elevated operating expenses due to ongoing investments in technology, personnel and franchise expansion are expected to weigh on near term bottom-line growth. The volatile nature of the capital markets business makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Weak asset quality remains another near-term concern.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of Waterstone Financial have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry over the past six months (+20.4% vs. +1.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $320.38 million has its investment case centers on a clear earnings recovery and improving core banking profitability. Net income rose to $26.4 million in 2025 from $9.4 million in 2023, supported by stronger net interest income as asset yields improved and funding costs began moderating.



Asset quality remains stable, with minimal charge-offs and modest nonperforming assets, while conservative underwriting supports its commercial and multifamily real estate lending franchise. The bank also maintains strong capital ratios and continues returning capital through dividends and share repurchases.



However, risks include weak mortgage banking profitability, a deposit mix heavily weighted toward higher-cost certificates of deposit, rate-sensitive securities losses, and a loan book concentrated in real estate. Despite these risks, the stock trades below peer valuation multiples, suggesting potential upside.



(You can read the full research report on Waterstone Financial here >>>)



Crown Crafts’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry over the past six months (+0.5% vs. -19.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $30.70 million has seen a "Baby Boom buyout" -- diversifying its revenue mix toward bibs, toys and disposables, partially offsetting declines in bedding and diaper bags driven by retailer program reductions and consumer trade-downs.



Liquidity remains stable, supported by steady operating cash flow, revolver availability and dividends, though leverage and variable-rate debt limit flexibility. Gross margins face tariff pressure due to heavy China sourcing, with mitigation efforts focused on price increases, sourcing diversification and product-mix shifts.



Investments in DTC, marketing and new product launches — including the Groovy Girls relaunch — aim to support brand engagement and multi-channel growth. Risks include retailer concentration, inventory levels above sales trends and margin volatility. Valuation appears discounted relative to peers, reflecting these challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Crown Crafts here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.