The Zacks Analyst Blog Alphabet, Tesla, Sony, Tredegar and CVD Equipment

Chicago, IL – December 18, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Sony Group Corp. SONY, Tredegar Corp. TG and CVD Equipment Corp. CVV.

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Tesla and Sony

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Tesla, Inc. and Sony Group Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Tredegar Corp. and CVD Equipment Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+63.8% vs. +59%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure initiatives, Google Cloud and Search. Google Cloud ended the third quarter of 2025 with $155 billion in backlog, up 46% sequentially.



The number of new Google Cloud Platform customers increased by roughly 34% year over year, and 70% of Google Cloud customers now use Alphabet’s AI products. In Q3 2025, revenues from products built on Alphabet’s generative AI models (Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp and Lyria) grew more than 200% year-over-year, reflecting accelerating adoption.



Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Tesla shares have gained +11.3% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry’s gain of +13.9%. The company set a new delivery record in Q3, but much of it came from buyers rushing to claim the expiring $7,500 EV tax credit. With incentives withdrawn and competition from Chinese EV makers intensifying, Q4 deliveries are expected to drop.



Automotive margins are expected to be under pressure. Still, there are a few bright spots. The Energy Generation & Storage unit is thriving, and the Supercharger network continues to expand. Tesla’s robotaxi service, launched in June, is currently operational in Austin and San Francisco. Encouragingly, Tesla recently started driverless robotaxi tests.



That said, while the company’s big pivot into artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving and robotics bode well, these projects could take years to yield meaningful results. For now, the stock warrants a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Sony’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry over the past year (+26.5% vs. +24.4%). The company’s performance is driven by continued strength in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music and Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) units amid softness in the Pictures and Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S).



Rising PS engagements buoy G&NS, while Music rides on higher streaming in Recorded Music and Publishing. I&SS is led by higher image sensor sales for mobiles and cameras. Stronger image sensor sales and tighter cost control by cutting low-profit areas and focusing resources on key priorities are driving profitability in fiscal 2025.



The sports business gained momentum with the STATSports buyout. Combining its data with Hawk-Eye and KinaTrax is likely to deliver top-tier sports analytics and drive overall growth. However, business volatility in the second half, along with a slowdown in the imaging market, remains a worry.



(You can read the full research report on Sony here >>>)



Shares of Tredegar have underperformed the Zacks Chemical - Plastic industry over the past year (-1.6% vs. +23.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $261.48 million is facing risks which include elevated corporate costs, high customer concentration in PE Films, rising working capital, and volatile earnings, historically marked by large impairments and restructuring charges.



Nevertheless, Tredegar posted a strong Q3 2025 rebound, with Aluminum Extrusions EBITDA surging 172% YoY on higher volumes, improved pricing and cost controls. Net income swung to $7.1 million vs. a $3.4 million loss in Q3 2024, supported by stronger operating cash flow and reduced interest burden.



Despite 50% aluminum tariffs, the company maintained its market position through pricing flexibility and posted 34% YoY volume growth in specialty products. PE Films remained a stable cash contributor, with cost initiatives underway for 2026. Net debt dropped from $54.8 million to $36.2 million, aided by divestiture proceeds, improving financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Tredegar here >>>)



CVD Equipment’s shares have gained +9.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry’s gain of +10.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $21.30 million is positioned for long-term growth in advanced materials for aerospace, silicon carbide (SiC) power electronics and EV batteries, supported by differentiated CVD/CVI platforms.



Aerospace adoption of ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) is a key tailwind, with CVV’s systems embedded in propulsion programs and supported by repeat orders. In power electronics, CVV is aligned with the industry shift to 200mm SiC wafers driven by EV electrification, while PowderCoat systems expand exposure to silicon anodes.



Recent margin improvement and a restructuring plan targeting $2 million in annual cost savings from fiscal 2026 should enhance operating leverage. Risks include order volatility, customer concentration, billing delays, margin variability and outsourcing execution. Valuation reflects these risks but offers asymmetric upside if demand inflects.



(You can read the full research report on CVD Equipment here >>>)

