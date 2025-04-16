The Zacks Analyst Blog AbbVie, The TJX, The Charles Schwab, Enzo Biochem and CVD Equipment

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – April 16, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include AbbVie Inc. ABBV, The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, The Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW, Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ and CVD Equipment Corp. CVV.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for AbbVie, TJX, Chas Schwab & More

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc., The TJX Companies, Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks, Enzo Biochem, Inc. and CVD Equipment Corp.These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Import Prices, Empire State Come In Mild; Q1 Earnings Beats Abound

Today's Featured Research Reports

AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+10.2% vs. -12.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications and should support growth going forward. It expects to return to robust revenue growth in 2025 following the Humira LOE. AbbVie has been on an acquisition spree lately in its core space of immunology.

However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira’s biosimilar erosion, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and slow market growth trend for Juvederm fillers in the United States and China.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)

TJX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail – Discount Stores industry over the last six months (+11.2% vs. +2.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from its focus on delivering an exceptional shopping experience and unmatched value to customers every day. Consistent increases in customer transactions have been a major indicator of growth. TJX is strategically positioned to capitalize on the exceptional availability in the marketplace, offering a diverse selection of exciting gifts both in-store and online.

Yet the increase in store wage and payroll costs has raised concerns for the company. Another key challenge facing the company is the negative impact of unfavorable currency translations.

(You can read the full research report on TJX here >>>)

Charles Schwab’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+5.3% vs. +19.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that as the company keeps on investing in growth areas, expenses will likely increase. Subdued trading revenues are worrisome and make us apprehensive because of volatile capital market performance. We expect the metric to increase this year, but it will not reach the historical 2020 level anytime soon.

However, opportunistic acquisitions and favorable markets have resulted in a rise in client assets.

(You can read the full research report on Charles Schwab here >>>)

Enzo Biochem’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-69.6% vs. -12.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been reeling under market demand challenges and pricing pressures. Sustained net losses, declining working capital, revenue concentration in life sciences and increased competition underline risks to long-term recovery and growth. Ongoing compliance costs challenge operational resilience amid macroeconomic issues.

Yet, proprietary technologies in genomics and diagnostics align with high-growth industry trends, offering potential for partnerships and market expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Enzo Biochem here >>>)

CVD Equipment’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry over the last six months (-8.9% vs. -15.2%). The Zacks analyst believes innovations like the PVT200 for 200mm SiC wafers and PowderCoat systems for EV materials position CVD Equipment for growth in high-demand markets. Its shift to a make-to-order model enhances scalability, aligning with industry tailwinds in semiconductors, EVs and energy storage. Despite competition and geopolitical risks, R&D investments target growth in EV, aerospace and high-power electronics.

However, the company faces challenges from silicon carbide (SiC) market overcapacity, fluctuating revenues and declining liquidity and the volatile semiconductor sector pressures margins.

(You can read the full research report on CVD Equipment here >>>)

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports.

