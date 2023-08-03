Z Holdings (YAHOF) Price Target Decreased by 13.03% to 3.20

The average one-year price target for Z Holdings (OTC:YAHOF) has been revised to 3.20 / share. This is an decrease of 13.03% from the prior estimate of 3.68 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.24 to a high of 4.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.91% from the latest reported closing price of 2.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Z Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YAHOF is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 354,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 37,615K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,364K shares, representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 12.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,451K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,404K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 5.60% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 29,744K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,018K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 9.99% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 21,093K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,125K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 6.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,014K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,865K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 5.98% over the last quarter.

