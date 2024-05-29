YY Group Ventures into UAE’s Hospitality Market

YY Group Holding Limited Class A (YYGH) has released an update.

YY Group Holding Limited has announced its expansion into the UAE’s burgeoning hospitality sector, under the leadership of industry veteran Ramy Attia. The company aims to leverage its expertise in hotel and hospitality staffing to tap into the UAE’s growing market, which is expected to attract 40 million hotel guests by 2031. YY Group is positioning its YY Circle Super App to become the leading labor sourcing platform in the region, capitalizing on the anticipated industry growth.

For further insights into YYGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.