YY Group secures SGD$4.7M in contracts

YY Group (YYGH) Holding announced that its subsidiary, Hong Ye Group, has secured several significant contracts with key clients, solidifying the company’s role as a trusted provider of comprehensive facility management services across diverse industries. Among these recent achievements is the company’s first-ever main contract for a nursing home, awarded by Methodist Welfare Service. This landmark contract not only enhances Hong Ye Group’s portfolio but also underscores its commitment to providing specialized care facility management solutions in Singapore. Hong Ye Group has secured contracts totaling SGD$4,698,449.00, awarded by esteemed clients across the hospitality, corporate, and healthcare sectors. These new agreements underscore the company’s dedication to high-quality facility management services and its expanding role in diverse industries. Notably, this set of contracts includes Hong Ye Group’s first-ever main contract for a nursing home, a milestone in the company’s history as it enters the healthcare sector with a specialized focus on eldercare facility management.

