News & Insights

Stocks

YY Group Holding Unveils Tech Arm for Innovation

December 03, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

YY Group Holding Limited Class A (YYGH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

YY Group Holding Limited has launched YY Smart Tech, a new technology division aimed at enhancing IT services, fostering innovation, and improving efficiency. Based in Singapore, YY Smart Tech will centralize operations, offering robust IT and cybersecurity solutions to both internal and external clients. This strategic move is expected to position YY Group as a key player in the regional tech landscape.

For further insights into YYGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YYGH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.