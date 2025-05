YY Group Holding Limited Expands into Thailand with Acquisition of YY Circle Thailand

YY Group announces acquisition of YY Circle Thailand, expanding its presence in Southeast Asia's casual labor market.

YY Group Holding Limited has announced its plans to expand into Thailand by acquiring YY Circle Thailand, with a definitive agreement expected to be finalized by June 2, 2025. This acquisition is part of YY Group's strategy to tap into Thailand's casual labor market, valued at approximately THB170 billion annually, which is forecasted to comprise over 40% of the workforce by 2027. The company aims to utilize its flagship platform, YY Circle, to connect businesses with on-demand talent while offering resources to improve operational efficiency in sectors such as hospitality, retail, and logistics. Jirapat Haetanurak will lead as Country Director, retaining a 10% equity stake, ensuring local expertise in this growing market. CEO Mike Fu highlighted the significant potential in Thailand, predicting an annual profit of THB76.9 million by 2029, and emphasized the company's commitment to innovative workforce solutions in Southeast Asia.

Potential Positives

YY Group is expanding its presence in Southeast Asia through the strategic acquisition of YY Circle Thailand, highlighting its commitment to growth in this important market.

The transaction is expected to close soon, which indicates quick execution of business strategies and confidence in the market potential.

The acquisition is anticipated to tap into a substantial casual labor market valued at approximately US$5 billion, presenting a significant revenue opportunity.

Leadership continuity is ensured with Jirapat Haetanurak taking on the Country Director role, which enhances local expertise and operational success in Thailand.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements about anticipated growth and market conditions, which may raise concerns among investors about the potential risks and uncertainties involved in the acquisition and market expansion.

The projected annual profit of THB76.9 million (approximately US$2.32 million) by 2029 may be perceived as modest relative to the scale of the acquisition and investment involved, possibly leading to skepticism about the expected return on investment.

YY Group's planned entry into a competitive market like Thailand may pose challenges in terms of establishing a solid market presence against well-entrenched local competitors, raising questions about their long-term viability in the region.

FAQ

What is YY Group's recent announcement about?

YY Group announced plans to acquire YY Circle Thailand to expand its presence in Southeast Asia.

When is the acquisition of YY Circle Thailand expected to close?

The acquisition is expected to close on June 2, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

Who will lead YY Circle Thailand following the acquisition?

Jirapat Haetanurak will serve as Country Director and maintain a 10% equity stake in YY Circle Thailand.

What is the estimated value of Thailand's casual labor market?

Thailand's casual labor market is valued at approximately THB170 billion (US$5 billion) annually.

How will YY Circle impact the casual labor landscape in Thailand?

YY Circle will connect businesses with on-demand talent, offering resources to enhance operational efficiency and support workforce demands.

$YYGH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $YYGH stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 19,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,973

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 13,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,843

UBS GROUP AG removed 400 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $668

CLEAR STREET LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

Singapore, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group,” “YYGH,” or the “Company”), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM), is thrilled to announce its plans to establish a significant presence in Thailand through the acquisition of YY Circle Thailand.





YY Group and YY Circle Thailand are in the process of reaching a definitive agreement, and the transaction is expected to close on June 2, 2025, with the completion of customary closing conditions. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in YY Group’s Southeast Asia expansion strategy. This strategic acquisition highlights YY Group’s commitment to empowering businesses and workers in Thailand’s vibrant casual labor market, currently estimated to be valued at THB170 billion (US$5 billion) annually.





The market’s growth trajectory, with casual labor expected to encompass over 40% of the workforce by 2027, presents a transformative opportunity for YY Group to address critical challenges in the labor market.





The acquisition will see Jirapat Haetanurak, a seasoned leader and respected industry expert, assume the role of Country Director while maintaining a 10% equity stake in YY Circle Thailand. Jirapat’s continued leadership ensures seamless continuity, localized expertise, and strategic growth in Thailand’s competitive market.





"Our move into Thailand is a testament to YY Group’s bold vision of redefining workforce solutions in Southeast Asia," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at YY Group Holding Limited. "This thriving market offers immense potential, and with Jirapat’s leadership and our innovative technology, we are ready to unlock new opportunities for businesses and workers alike. With a projected annual profit of THB76.9 million (approximately US$2.32 million) by 2029, we are confident in delivering significant value to our stakeholders", he further explained.





YY Circle, the Company’s flagship platform, is set to revolutionize the casual labor landscape by connecting businesses with on-demand talent and offering them vital tools and resources for stability and success. This localized approach will enable YY Group to address workforce shortages in key industries like hospitality, retail, and logistics while enhancing operational efficiency.





"Thailand’s casual labor market is brimming with untapped potential," added Jirapat Haetanurak, Country Director of YY Circle Thailand. "Through YY Circle, we will empower businesses to meet their workforce demands while creating better opportunities for casual laborers to thrive in an evolving economy", he added.





This acquisition signals YY Group’s unwavering dedication to creating innovative, localized solutions that drive growth and efficiency in new markets. The planned entry into Thailand underscores the Company’s commitment to expanding its global footprint while delivering sustainable value to its clients and investors.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY Group Holding Limited’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include but are not limited to (i) growth of the labor market in Thailand, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







About YY Circle:







YY Circle is a leading provider of interactive social networking solutions, dedicated to connecting individuals through innovative technology. With a focus on user experience and community engagement, YY Circle aims to foster meaningful connections and empower individuals worldwide.







About YY Holdings Limited:







YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.





Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.





Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.





For more information on the Company, please log on to





https://yygroupholding.com/





.







Investor Contact







Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer





YY Group





Enquiries@yygroupholding.com





Mark Niu, Chief Strategy Officer,





YY Group





mark.niu@yygroupholding.com



