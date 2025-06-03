YY Group Holding Limited Completes Acquisition of YY Circle Thailand, Expanding Southeast Asia Presence

YY Group Holding Limited completes acquisition of YY Circle Thailand, enhancing its Southeast Asia workforce solutions and facility management strategies.

YY Group Holding Limited announced the successful completion of the share transfer of YY Circle Thailand on June 1, 2025, enhancing its presence in Southeast Asia's workforce solutions market. This acquisition allows YY Group to better address the workforce needs in Thailand's casual labor market, valued at approximately THB170 billion (US$5 billion) annually. Jirapat Haetanurak will continue to lead YY Circle Thailand, leveraging local expertise alongside YY Group’s innovative technology. CEO Mike Fu indicated that this acquisition is pivotal for their commitment to serving Thailand's businesses and laborers. The move aligns with YY Group's strategy to provide localized solutions in the growing gig economy, particularly in sectors like hospitality and logistics.

Potential Positives

YY Group successfully completed the share transfer of YY Circle Thailand, enhancing its presence in Southeast Asia's estimated THB170 billion (US$5 billion) casual labor market.

The acquisition allows YY Group to leverage local expertise through Jirapat Haetanurak, ensuring continuity in leadership and local operations for improved integration of innovative technology.

This strategic move underscores YY Group’s commitment to addressing workforce demands in Thailand’s evolving gig economy, particularly in key sectors such as hospitality and logistics.

The transaction reinforces YY Group's position as a leader in workforce innovation across Asia, highlighting its focus on localized solutions and sustainable growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a Safe Harbor Statement, indicating potential risks and uncertainties associated with the company's forward-looking statements, which could create concerns about the future performance of YY Group.



The mention of "several factors could cause actual results to differ materially" implies potential volatility and unpredictability in the company's operations and financial condition, which may worry investors.



The press release does not provide specific details about the financial implications or operational challenges of the acquisition, leaving stakeholders unclear about the tangible benefits and costs associated with YY Circle Thailand.

FAQ

What is YY Group's recent acquisition?

YY Group completed the share transfer of YY Circle Thailand on June 1, 2025, enhancing its presence in Southeast Asia.

How does YY Circle Thailand fit into YY Group's strategy?

The acquisition is a pivotal step in YY Group’s strategy to address the workforce demands in Thailand’s casual labor market.

What is the size of Thailand's casual labor market?

Thailand's casual labor market is valued at approximately THB170 billion (US$5 billion) annually.

Who will lead YY Circle Thailand after the acquisition?

Jirapat Haetanurak will continue to lead local operations at YY Circle Thailand following the completion of the acquisition.

What sectors will benefit from YY Circle Thailand's services?

Sectors such as hospitality, retail, and logistics will benefit from YY Circle Thailand’s flexible workforce solutions.

$YYGH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $YYGH stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 19,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,973

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 13,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,843

UBS GROUP AG removed 400 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $668

CLEAR STREET LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

Singapore, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group,” “YYGH,” or the “Company”), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM), is pleased to announce the successful completion of the share transfer of YY Circle Thailand on June 1, 2025.





This milestone marks a significant step in YY Group’s strategy to expand its presence in Southeast Asia’s dynamic economies. YY Circle Thailand is now officially part of YY Group’s portfolio, providing an enhanced platform to address workforce demands in Thailand’s vibrant casual labor market, valued at approximately THB170 billion (US$5 billion) annually.





The completion of the transaction ensures a seamless transition, with Jirapat Haetanurak, the Country Director of YY Circle Thailand, will remain with YY Circle Thailand and continue to lead local operations. Jirapat’s leadership will be instrumental in leveraging local expertise while integrating YY Group’s innovative technology and operational strategies.





“Finalizing this acquisition is a pivotal moment for YY Group as we deepen our commitment to addressing the needs of Thailand’s workforce and businesses,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at YY Group Holding Limited. “Through YY Circle Thailand, we aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to adapt to workforce challenges while creating value for casual laborers.”





Thailand’s gig economy, driven by sectors such as hospitality, retail, and logistics, presents growing opportunities for flexible and scalable workforce solutions. YY Circle Thailand will enable businesses to thrive in this evolving landscape by connecting them with a reliable, technology-driven platform for on-demand talent.





“Joining YY Group marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for YY Circle Thailand,” said Jirapat Haetanurak. “Together, we will bring innovative solutions to the Thai market, driving operational efficiency and creating opportunities for growth.”





This successful acquisition underscores YY Group’s strategic focus on localized solutions and sustainable growth, reinforcing its position as a leader in workforce innovation across Asia.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY Group Holding Limited’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the gig economy and casual labor market in Thailand, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations, and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About YY Circle:







YY Circle is a leading provider of interactive social networking solutions, dedicated to connecting individuals through innovative technology. With a focus on user experience and community engagement, YY Circle aims to foster meaningful connections and empower individuals worldwide.







About YY Holdings Limited:







YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.





Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.





Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.





For more information on the Company, please log on to





https://yygroupholding.com/





.







Investor Contact







Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer





YY Group





Enquiries@yygroupholding.com





Mark Niu, Chief Strategy Officer,





YY Group





mark.niu@yygroupholding.com



