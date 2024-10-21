YY Group Acquires Majority Stake in Mediaplus Venture

YY Group Holding Limited Class A (YYGH) has released an update.

YY Group Holding Limited has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 54% of Mediaplus Venture Group Pte. Ltd. The acquisition is part of a restructuring effort that will consolidate several subsidiaries under Mediaplus Venture, enhancing its digital marketing and web development capabilities. This strategic move could potentially strengthen YY Group’s market position in the digital sector.

