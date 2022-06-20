YY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/22/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/22/22, JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.51, payable on 7/6/22. As a percentage of YY's recent stock price of $29.64, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of JOYY Inc to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when YY shares open for trading on 6/22/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from YY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of YY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YY's low point in its 52 week range is $23.14 per share, with $71.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.64.

In Monday trading, JOYY Inc shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.